Metro Boomin Reacts to LeBron James Rapping Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse Ahead of 40-Point Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-104 on Sunday, March 31, and Metro Boomin is happy to partially take credit for LeBron James' impressive performance in the game.

"Bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points," Metro tweeted after video circulated of LeBron rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse prior to the game. As you can see by the stats below, LBJ went off, hitting nine of ten three-pointers en route to a 40-point performance.