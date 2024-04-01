Metro Boomin Reacts to LeBron James Rapping Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" Verse Ahead of 40-Point Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-104 on Sunday, March 31, and Metro Boomin is happy to partially take credit for LeBron James' impressive performance in the game.
"Bro was warming up to Like That then went 9/10 from 3 and 13/17 for 40 points," Metro tweeted after video circulated of LeBron rapping along to Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse prior to the game. As you can see by the stats below, LBJ went off, hitting nine of ten three-pointers en route to a 40-point performance.
Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album We Don't Trust You has had quite an impact since its debut. But the song everyone is talking about is "Like That," which features that fiery guest verse from Kendrick that takes aim at Drake and J. Cole. LeBron was certainly feeling it on Sunday.
LeBron rapping along to "Like That" could sting for Drake, who has a tattoo of the Los Angeles Laker on his left arm. He did, however, like the video of LeBron when Elliott Wilson shared the clip on his Instagram.
In an interview on The Shop in 2018, Drake and LeBron spoke about the infamous Pusha T beef. "I said, 'I want you to know one thing, we're family, you're a brother of mine, you could never let me down, ever,'" LeBron said, indicating the level of bond between him and Drake. "I left it at that."
Drake said at the time that he made a response track to Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon," but decided not to release it because it wasn't something he wanted to be remembered for. Perhaps with Kendrick and "Like That," things will be different.
Kendrick's "Like That" verse has sparked speculation that Drake is also beefing with Future and Metro, while Rick Ross has seemingly shared his approval of the track by sharing a video of himself listening to it. While this potential rap civil war is brewing, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has declared himself the GOAT and suggested he "washed" both Drake and Kendrick in the past.