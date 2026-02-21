Music

J. Cole Breaks Down 'Progression' of His Discography, Says He 'May Do' Another Album

The Fayetteville MC has given fans some very detailed insight into the differences and similarities of his projects.

J. Cole.
Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

J. Cole has taken some time to break down his seven-album discography in the latest episode of his Trunk Sale vlog series.

The two-time Grammy winner hit the road last week in his old Honda Civic and visited a Nike store in Nashville, where he spoke to an employee about the culmination of his albums.

Earlier this month, Cole released his seventh LP, The Fall-Off, which he intends to be his final project. The fan told Cole that he was introduced to the rapper’s 2010 mixtape Friday Night Lights during his sophomore year of high school and hadn’t heard a quality of "storytelling" quite like the North Carolina native’s.

"You said you wanted to do something that you never done before and reach a new height," the man said before theorizing that Cole’s plan was to focus on "completing the stories and all the chapters" he wanted to tell early on.

The Dreamville Records founder agreed with the man before detailing the basis of his catalog. "When you was riding, listening to Friday Night Lights, you was hearing me for the first time and you was hearing my perspective," Cole explained around the eight-minute mark in the clip below. "So you heard somebody young, hungry, trying to make it and you heard the perspective clear."

“A lot of times, I feel like when our favorite artists get so big and massive, they run out of shit to tell us. Or they run out of perspectives to give us–human being perspectives," he continued.

The Nike employee also referenced Fall-Off cut "Bunce Road Blues" and asked about the meaning of Cole’s verse where he raps: "And I've been leavin’ a trail, you play all my albums and find you a letter revealed."

"From The Come Up, The Warm Up, Friday Night Lights, Sideline Story, Born Sinner, Forest Hills Drive — those, if they’re going into The Fall-Off, it’s the progression of my whole life," Cole explained.

The rapper added that K.O.D., 4 Your Eyez Only, The Off-Season and his 2024 mixtape Might Delete Later are either concept records or projects that he uses as "practice." "It’s just lyrical exercise," he continued. "It’s me practicing to get to The Fall-Off which is the continuation of the J. Cole story. Jermaine’s life story in the form of this J. Cole character."

The rapper went on to elaborate on the meaning of his Disc 29 and 39, saying that he’s taken listeners "to the end" and has "nothing else to say as Jermaine via J. Cole."

"I’ma rap probably, I’ll hop on a song probably, I might even fuck around if I get inspired enough, I may do an album," he shared. "But I don’t care to continue that story."

While Cole might have taken a break from his Trunk Sale this week, he just announced his first solo headlining tour in five years — find out more here.

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