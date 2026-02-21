J. Cole Breaks Down 'Progression' of His Discography, Says He 'May Do' Another Album

J. Cole has taken some time to break down his seven-album discography in the latest episode of his Trunk Sale vlog series.

The two-time Grammy winner hit the road last week in his old Honda Civic and visited a Nike store in Nashville, where he spoke to an employee about the culmination of his albums.

Earlier this month, Cole released his seventh LP, The Fall-Off, which he intends to be his final project. The fan told Cole that he was introduced to the rapper’s 2010 mixtape Friday Night Lights during his sophomore year of high school and hadn’t heard a quality of "storytelling" quite like the North Carolina native’s.

"You said you wanted to do something that you never done before and reach a new height," the man said before theorizing that Cole’s plan was to focus on "completing the stories and all the chapters" he wanted to tell early on.

The Dreamville Records founder agreed with the man before detailing the basis of his catalog. "When you was riding, listening to Friday Night Lights, you was hearing me for the first time and you was hearing my perspective," Cole explained around the eight-minute mark in the clip below. "So you heard somebody young, hungry, trying to make it and you heard the perspective clear."