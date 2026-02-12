Music

J. Cole Wants Judge to Toss Cam'ron's $500K Lawsuit, Denies Allegations

Cam is suing 'The Fall-Off' rapper for allegedly going back on his word to collaborate with him.

(L-R) J. Cole and Cam'ron.
Prince Williams/Getty Images | Jason Koerner/Getty Images

J. Cole has responded to Cam’ron’s $500,000 lawsuit against him for allegedly walking back an agreement to collaborate.

Killa features on Cole’s track "Ready '24," which features on the North Carolina rapper’s 2024 mixtape Might Delete Later. The Dipset rapper alleges that he only agreed to collaborate with him on the condition that Cole returned the favor with a collaboration or appear on his podcast with Mase, It Is What It Is.

In court documents reviewed by Complex, Cole’s legal team has argued that Cam’s lawsuit has no merit.

In the letter requesting the dismissal of the lawsuit, J. Cole and his company, Cole World Inc., denied the allegations. Cole is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed in its entirety with prejudice. The documents claim that Cam is not a joint author or co-owner of the song, and consented to its release.

"The relief requested requires no response as there are no facts alleged therein," reads the motion. "To the extent any response is required, Defendants deny the allegations in the relief requested, object to the relief requested, and deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any of the relief requested in the Complaint (or any other relief whatsoever)."

In the lead-up to the release of Cole’s latest album, The Fall-Off, Cam spoke about the lawsuit on an episode of Talk With Flee.

"Me and J. Cole are cool, or was cool. This is exactly what happened. Being a man is keeping your word," Cam said on Talk With Flee. "And I know everybody's busy and everybody has things to do. But if I give you my word four or five times, I got to do it. … So on his first project he did, I did an intro for him. ... I told him I may need a verse whenever I get a project done. He said, 'Cool.'"

He said that Cole agreed to an interview on his podcast, but eventually pushed back on it because the timing wasn’t ideal for him amid his brief feud with Kendrick Lamar.

"'I can't do it now because I don't feel like talking about that right now,'" Cam recalled Cole saying at the time. "I said, 'Look, I'll do the interview. I won't even bring that up.' He says, 'Nah, I can't do no interview and not talk about it.' 'All right, well, when can I get the interview?' 'Yo, February definite. February, I'm dead ass on February.' February come. 'Yo, what's up?' 'Oh, shit. Yo, I'm still working, man.'"

Cam is seeking $500,000 in damages and requests proper compensation for his contribution to "Ready '24."

Related Stories

Two men are pictured, one outside at night, the other in a car wearing a hoodie, looking out the window.
Music

Rapper Who Freestyled for J. Cole Uses Image From Viral Moment for New Song’s Cover Art

The rapper recently caught J. Cole in a candid momnent and freestyled for him.

Joe Price218 days ago
The Game and J. Cole
Music

The Game Rates J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album, Gives It a '7 out of 10'

Game called Cole a “masterful” storyteller and “one of the dopest.”

tara mahadevan219 days ago
J. Cole performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a dark shirt, with dreadlocks and a focused expression.
Music

J. Cole Explains Why 'It’s a Boy' Didn’t Drop Before 'The Fall-Off'

The rapper says the timing wasn’t right amid a massive rollout, but assures fans 'It’s a Boy' is still coming.

Mark Elibert219 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Admits He Was Disappointed More NFL Players Didn’t Protest With Him
2
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
3
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy
4
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson on 'Primetime' Performance as Chris Hansen: 'Like Scarface Meets Jerry Maguire'
5
MusicAyo Edebiri's Confessional Booth Story About Dating Married Man Shocks Rosalía Fans
6
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App