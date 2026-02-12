J. Cole Wants Judge to Toss Cam'ron's $500K Lawsuit, Denies Allegations

J. Cole has responded to Cam’ron’s $500,000 lawsuit against him for allegedly walking back an agreement to collaborate.

Killa features on Cole’s track "Ready '24," which features on the North Carolina rapper’s 2024 mixtape Might Delete Later. The Dipset rapper alleges that he only agreed to collaborate with him on the condition that Cole returned the favor with a collaboration or appear on his podcast with Mase, It Is What It Is.

In court documents reviewed by Complex, Cole’s legal team has argued that Cam’s lawsuit has no merit.

In the letter requesting the dismissal of the lawsuit, J. Cole and his company, Cole World Inc., denied the allegations. Cole is seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed in its entirety with prejudice. The documents claim that Cam is not a joint author or co-owner of the song, and consented to its release.

"The relief requested requires no response as there are no facts alleged therein," reads the motion. "To the extent any response is required, Defendants deny the allegations in the relief requested, object to the relief requested, and deny that Plaintiff is entitled to any of the relief requested in the Complaint (or any other relief whatsoever)."