It’s been a particularly heated moment in hip-hop, as new beef between the genre’s top rappers seems to pop up every week. Ice Spice and Cardi B are two artists who have recently made headlines for feuding with peers, but an affectionate exchange online suggests that any alleged beef between the two New Yorkers is currently nonexistent.

On Wednesday, Cardi B responded to TikTok creator Raymonte after he shared a video calling the rapper “very, very ghetto.” This sparked a back and forth between the two on X, where Bardi also slammed Raymonte for calling her “Mexican,” arguing that he doesn’t say things like that to other Dominican celebrities such as Zoe Saldaña or Ice Spice.

“I asked you why you feel comfortable calling me a Mexican when ice and jharell Jerome Zoe Saldana are Dominicans and you don’t do that to them,” Cardi wrote to Raymonte. “You do it to me because you know that’s what people use to hurt me…”