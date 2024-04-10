Ice Spice to Make Acting Debut Alongside Denzel Washington Spike Lee's 'High and Low'

Ice Spice is going from the Bronx to the big screen.
Variety reports that Ice Spice will be star in the fifth movie collaboration between Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, titled High and Low.
The upcoming A24 and Apple TV+ thriller will mark the rapper's full-length acting debut, although she's been on television in commercial spots for Dunkin' and Starry.
High and Low, which is currently in production, is a remake of the 1965 Akira Kurosawa-directed film of the same name, and is loosely based on the Ed McBain novel King's Ransom.
The original film follows an executive of a shoe company who faces extortion after his chauffeur's son is mistakenly captured and taken hostage for ransom. Initially, the executive believes that it was his son who was kidnapped, but ultimately faces the decision of whether to save another person's child.
High and Low should also be perfectly timed for Ice Spice's debut album, Y2K, expected to release later this year.