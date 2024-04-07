Giant Inflatable Ice Spice Balloon to Mark Alexander Wang Collaboration Spotted in NYC

A huge, inflatable balloon of Ice Spice was seen riding around New York City on the back of a flatbed truck.
The display was seen around NYC on Saturday, and it serves as a promotion for the rapper’s new collaboration with Alexander Wang. The balloon itself was inspired by Ice Spice’s photo shoot for the “Nocturna” collection, which she is the face of. Lucky fans who spotted the display shared several photos and videos of the inflatable Ice Spice.
The Bronx native saw the posts and shared a few of them on her own page with emojis attached.
Alexander Wang’s “Nocturna” collection debuted last month and features several pieces, including denim dresses and tailored pants. The prices for the collection range from $150 to $1,495.
“As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that, with this incredibly bold and global campaign,” Ice Spice said in an official press releazse.
In addition to the new collaboration with Alexander Wang, Ice Spice has revealed on her social media pages that she has wrapped up recording her debut album titled Y2K. In an interview with Billboard, Spice said the new album is some of her best work.
“It’s not going to be too long — it’s going to be sweet and to the point,” she said.