Giant Inflatable Ice Spice Balloon to Mark Alexander Wang Collaboration Spotted in NYC

A huge, inflatable balloon of Ice Spice was seen riding around New York City on the back of a flatbed truck.

The display was seen around NYC on Saturday, and it serves as a promotion for the rapper’s new collaboration with Alexander Wang . The balloon itself was inspired by Ice Spice’s photo shoot for the “Nocturna” collection, which she is the face of . Lucky fans who spotted the display shared several photos and videos of the inflatable Ice Spice.

The Bronx native saw the posts and shared a few of them on her own page with emojis attached.