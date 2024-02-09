Latto Addresses Ice Spice, Says She Didn’t Play Her Video in TikTok Preview on Purpose But Is ‘Never Ducking Smoke'

Latto isn’t afraid of a little confrontation.
The Atlanta native discussed Ice Spice taking issue with her “Pretty Girl” music video appearing on a TV in the background of one of Latto’s recent TikTok videos. In the clip, she was promoting her new song, “Sunday Service,” in which she also disses Ice.
Latto sat down with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, where she told hosts Gillie da Kid and Wallo 267 that she “did not do that on purpose, but fuck it.”
When Gillie pointed out that Ice, 24, viewed the move as purposeful, 25-year-old Latto said, “Well then let’s do it then. It wasn’t like that. … Swear to god.”
She explained that she was in Houston and was leaving the club, “drunk as fuck,” when she decided to make a TikTok to “Sunday Service.”
Gillie then asked if Latto knew Ice was talking about her on her recent track, “Think U the Shit (Fart),” to which Latto said, “Oh no, I didn’t know that song was about me till she said it was about me type shit.” She added, “I come from a rap competition show, so yeah, if it’s gon’ be that, let’s do it. I’m gonna say what I got to say right back. I ain’t runnin’ from no smoke.”
But it didn’t seem like that interview did the trick for Latto, so she hopped on Instagram Live to further explain.
“I did the interview solely for the purpose so I didn’t have to…get on Live,” she explained. “But clips got chopped up, so what I am gonna do is speak on it. When y’all ever known me to duck smoke? Bitch, I’m never ducking smoke.”
“That little clip, I’m sorry y’all never been in a Sprinter before, music videos be on shuffle. Shit don’t be that deep. I ain’t see that shit—my mama can drop dead right now if I’m fucking lying. Fuck I need to lie for? I already said I ain’t ducking smoke,” she continued. “I ain’t see that shit til y’all pointed it out. … And on my mother, if I did see that video behind me, I still would have proceeded.”
Latto’s commentary comes after Ice took to Spaces on X, confirming that she took shots at Latto on “Think U the Shit (Fart)” and revealing she was inspired to take aim at Latto after seeing her “Sunday Service” TikTok.
"I'm in the back of your weak ass snippet," Ice Spice said. "I was like, 'Wait a second, that's me?' So I'm like, 'Okay, since we're talking about me, let's talk about me and I drop that ['Fart']. It was really just a snippet. ... I was like, 'This has to be fake. This is AI. But bitches be...bold. So I was like, 'Oh, we're being bold today.'"
The two rappers have been taking jabs at each other for months—and clearly, those subliminals have evolved into outright disses.
On “Sunday Service,” Latto directly references "Think U the Shit (Fart)." She raps, "Think I'm the shit? Bitch, I know it, ho/Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boilin' though."
The single artwork also features pictures of Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, Sexxy Red, and other women rappers whose eyes are covered by black bars.
The feud gained momentum in January 2023 when Latto was asked to recite lyrics from Ice’s song “Bikini Bottom” but couldn’t, even though she previously showed support for the Bronx native.