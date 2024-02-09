Latto Addresses Ice Spice, Says She Didn’t Play Her Video in TikTok Preview on Purpose But Is ‘Never Ducking Smoke'

“That little clip, I’m sorry y’all never been in a Sprinter before, music videos be on shuffle. Shit don’t be that deep. I ain’t see that shit—my mama can drop dead right now if I’m fucking lying. Fuck I need to lie for? I already said I ain’t ducking smoke,” she continued. “I ain’t see that shit til y’all pointed it out. … And on my mother, if I did see that video behind me, I still would have proceeded.”

Latto’s commentary comes after Ice took to Spaces on X, confirming that she took shots at Latto on “Think U the Shit (Fart)” and revealing she was inspired to take aim at Latto after seeing her “Sunday Service” TikTok.

"I'm in the back of your weak ass snippet," Ice Spice said. "I was like, 'Wait a second, that's me?' So I'm like, 'Okay, since we're talking about me, let's talk about me and I drop that ['Fart']. It was really just a snippet. ... I was like, 'This has to be fake. This is AI. But bitches be...bold. So I was like, 'Oh, we're being bold today.'"

The two rappers have been taking jabs at each other for months—and clearly, those subliminals have evolved into outright disses.

On “Sunday Service,” Latto directly references "Think U the Shit (Fart)." She raps, "Think I'm the shit? Bitch, I know it, ho/Jesus walked on water, I got Ice boilin' though."

The single artwork also features pictures of Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, Sexxy Red, and other women rappers whose eyes are covered by black bars.

The feud gained momentum in January 2023 when Latto was asked to recite lyrics from Ice’s song “Bikini Bottom” but couldn’t, even though she previously showed support for the Bronx native.