Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expecting First Child With Ex-Fiancé

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has announced that she's expecting her first child, who's due to arrive in January 2025.
On Tuesday (July 9), the Munchausen-by-proxy victim and media personality shared in an Instagram photoset that she's pregnant and the father of her child is Ken Urker, whom Blanchard was previously engaged to. Images from the photoshoot show Blanchard holding a sonogram, a baby sweater emblazoned with the 'Hi' greeting and sharing different poses of embrace with Urker.
The post was accompanied by a video of Blanchard formerly sharing the news that she's eleven weeks pregnant and that the pregnancy was "completely unexpected."
Blanchard added that the pregnancy symptoms began when she noticed strange food cravings like orange juice on a daily basis, along with an "insatiable hunger to just eat everything."
After being urged by Urker to take a pregnancy test once facing "ovulation issues," Blanchard said that "everything made sense" that she was pregnant. Elsewhere, the 32-year-old said her pregnancy "has been a breeze" but expects "a long journey ahead."
Towards the 6:20-minute mark of the video below, Blanchard tearfully expressed that she wants "to be everything my mother wasn't." For background, Blanchard was a victim of mental and physical abuse for two decades, as her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, had a mental disorder of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, forcing false illnesses on Blanchard for sympathy. In 2015, Gypsy Rose arranged for her mother to be murdered, later being sentenced to ten years in prison, before being released on parole last December after roughly seven years.
Urker makes Gypsy Rose's second partner after being released from prison, as she was previously married to special education teacher, Ryan Scott Anderson, while serving her sentence. Rose filed for divorce in April of this year, rekindling her romance with Urker in the same month, just years after the two were formerly engaged pen pals during her incarceration.