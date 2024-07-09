Gypsy Rose Blanchard Expecting First Child With Ex-Fiancé

The post was accompanied by a video of Blanchard formerly sharing the news that she's eleven weeks pregnant and that the pregnancy was "completely unexpected."

Blanchard added that the pregnancy symptoms began when she noticed strange food cravings like orange juice on a daily basis, along with an "insatiable hunger to just eat everything."

After being urged by Urker to take a pregnancy test once facing "ovulation issues," Blanchard said that "everything made sense" that she was pregnant. Elsewhere, the 32-year-old said her pregnancy "has been a breeze" but expects "a long journey ahead."