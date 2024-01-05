Who Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard? Inside the True Crime Case the Internet Can’t Get Enough Of

Her mother continued to lie about Gypsy Rose's disabilities and her age, claiming she was the mental age of 7 in her teen years. She mismarked dates on Gypsy Rose’s birth certificate to make her age more believable. Charities built the duo a home and provided them numerous trips to concerts and Disney World. As for doctor visits, Gypsy Rose was not allowed to speak to the doctor about her condition. Instead, Dee Dee would relay information about fake medical conditions. If the doctor disagreed with Dee Dee, she would not return.

Gypsy Rose aged into adulthood, and she longed for a relationship. In 2011, she attempted to run away with a man she met at a science convention, but her mother stopped her. The mother scolded the man, saying that he was entertaining a minor even though Gypsy Rose was 19. Gypsy Rose later confessed that her mother destroyed her computer , tied her to her bed, physically assaulted her, and denied her access to food.

In 2015, Gypsy Rose met Nicholas Godejohn on a Christian dating site. The two ultimately connected as Blanchard revealed the abuse she was enduring. She then conspired with Nick to escape her mother so she could have freedom. In June, Nick murdered Dee Dee while Gypsy Rose hid in the bathroom. The two would celebrate Gypsy Rose’s freedom in Wisconsin, where police would later find them.

A few years later in an interview with ABC News’ 20/20, Gypsy Rose recounted the night of her mother’s murder. “I heard her scream once and there was more screaming, but not like the kind in a horror film,” she recalled. “A startled scream…she called out my name about three or four times, at that point I wanted to go help her so bad, but I was so afraid to get up. And then everything just went quiet.”

In Mommy Dead and Dearest, Gypsy Rose also spoke on her relationship with Nick disclosing that he had raped her the night of her mother’s death. “I made a deal with him. I'd let him rape me and then he wouldn't do that to my mom,” she said after Nick allegedly tried to have sex with her mother’s corpse.

Gypsy Rose was sentenced to 10 years in jail

After confessing that she convinced Nick of her master plan to murder her mother, Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was then sentenced to 10 years of prison even after her attorney revealed the decades-long abuse she endured.

Missouri Department of Corrections representative Karen Pojmann stated, “[Blanchard’s] 10-year sentence started in June 2015, so, barring parole violations and other extenuating circumstances, it’s expected that she’ll be on parole supervision and reporting to a parole officer until June 2025.”

Nick Godejohn’s court trial

After Gypsy Rose took a plea deal for her involvement in Dee Dee’s killing, Nick's trial began in 2018. Gypsy Rose admitted that she took the lead role in the plan to murder her mother. Nick's lawyers claimed that Nick was victimized and manipulated into committing murderous acts, and suggested that his sentence should be reduced. His legal team also cited that Nick allegedly suffered from multiple personality disorder after his arrest for masturbation in a McDonald’s restaurant while carrying a concealed weapon in 2013.

The judge sentenced Nick to life in prison without parole in addition to 25 years for armed criminal action. He is serving out his sentence at Potosi Correctional Center. In 2022, Nick and his lawyers requested a new trial based on claims that his counsel was ineffective . The following year, his motion was denied.

Gypsy Rose’s release from prison