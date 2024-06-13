Gypsy Rose Blanchard Talks Sexuality and Experimenting With Other Women in Prison: ‘I’m a Freak'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up about her wild ride to freedom and self-discovery.

In the June 10 episode of her Lifetime docuseries, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, the 32-year-old convicted murderer spoke candidly about her insecurities and struggles with intimacy. She admitted that there was a time when she questioned her sexuality but never felt comfortable exploring that dimension — that is until she was locked up for the murder of her mom, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

“A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t,” she said before referencing her now-estranged husband, Ryan Anderson. “I’m self-conscious because I have scars all over my body and I had a lot of surgeries that were unnecessary. And so I’m like, ‘Am I going to be what he wants me to be? Am I attractive to him?’”

Gypsy continued: “For a long time, I actually kinda of questioned my own sexuality because as a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt like I was attracted to girls and I got to experiment with that in prison. I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in her mother’s murder. She ultimately spent seven years at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she began having serious concerns over her sex drive, or lack thereof.

“I had such big fears that I was, like, I’m just not gonna like sex,” she recalled. “‘I feel like I don’t have a sex drive…’ I can go six months and be fine. I’m, like, what happens if I’m not a sexual being? And so, I’m discovering things about myself. I’m a freak!”