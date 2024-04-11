Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files Restraining Order Against Husband Amid Divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seeking a temporary restraining order against Ryan Anderson, her estranged husband.

People reports that Blanchard, 32, filed for a restraining order against Anderson, 37, in the 17th Judicial District Court in the Parish of Lafourche, Louisiana on Thursday, April 11. She announced that they were separating in a private Facebook post last month. They got married in 2022 in a jailhouse ceremony, which was confirmed when she was freed from prison late last year after serving seven years in connection with the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou," she wrote in the post announcing their separation. "I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find…who I am."

She officially filed for divorce earlier this week. "The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary," said Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, Annette M. Fontana, per People.