Gunna Teases ‘Substance’ and Exploring Afrobeats on Next Album

Gunna has more music in store one year after the release of his fourth studio album, A Gift & a Curse.
TMZ ran into the Atlanta rapper in a video posted on Thursday, where the "fukumean" artist was leaving a building in Beverly Hills with staff and security. Telling TMZ that fans can anticipate "substance" on his new album, Gunna promised to work with "a lot of different artists" on the LP, also adding that doing Afrobeats music was a "for sure" deal.
Gunna last collaborated with Afrobeats artists Sarz and Asake on "Happiness" last month, which followed his appearance on Victor Thompson's "This Year (Blessings)" remix, also featuring Ehis 'D' Greatest.
Supported by singles "Bread & Butter" and "fukumean," A Gift & a Curse debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its release last June. Although the Gunna hasn't worked alongside other American rappers due to allegations of snitching that surround his release from prison in the YSL trial, his Los Angeles and Brooklyn shows were sold out.
In a September 2022 interview with YouTuber Infamous Sylvia, Young Thug's father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., also denied that Gunna had snitched on Young Thug in his Alford plea deal.
"I love Gunna," Williams said. “Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period.”