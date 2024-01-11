Gunna Teases ‘Substance’ and Exploring Afrobeats on Next Album

Gunna has more music in store one year after the release of his fourth studio album, A Gift & a Curse.

TMZ ran into the Atlanta rapper in a video posted on Thursday, where the "fukumean" artist was leaving a building in Beverly Hills with staff and security. Telling TMZ that fans can anticipate "substance" on his new album, Gunna promised to work with "a lot of different artists" on the LP, also adding that doing Afrobeats music was a "for sure" deal.

Gunna last collaborated with Afrobeats artists Sarz and Asake on "Happiness" last month, which followed his appearance on Victor Thompson's "This Year (Blessings)" remix, also featuring Ehis 'D' Greatest.