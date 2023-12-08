Premiere: Gunna Links With Sarz and Asake for New Song and Video “Happiness”

Gunna, Sarz, and Asake make one hell of a trio on the new track "Happiness," out now.
Per producer/artist/DJ Sarz, who last linked with Crayon and Skrillex for the single “Yo Fam!” back in September, the new track was written with the goal of making something that was “more than just a song” in mind.
“Collaborating with Asake and Gunna allowed us to tastefully blend genres, creating a rhythmic masterpiece,” he said in a statement. “This track is a celebration of unity, cultural diversity, and the universal language of happiness. I'm excited for the world to experience the joyous fusion we've created.”
For the video, Sarz recruited director Edgar Esteves, whose extensive back catalog of visuals includes work with French Montana and Nicki Minaj, among others. Asake, notably, has worked with the director on multiple videos, including "Lonely at the Top" earlier this year.
“Happiness is one of the most important things in life one can ever wish for," Asake said of his new collab with Sarz and Gunna. "A lot of people pay so much for it while others get it for free. Creating a song that could fit in both worlds was magical, and I’m glad I teamed up with Sarz and Gunna to make this a reality."
Like Sarz, Asake also referred to the track as a "masterpiece."
Up top, catch the premiere of the "Happiness" video. The song is now available on all major streaming providers.