Premiere: Gunna Links With Sarz and Asake for New Song and Video “Happiness”

Gunna, Sarz, and Asake make one hell of a trio on the new track "Happiness," out now.

Per producer/artist/DJ Sarz, who last linked with Crayon and Skrillex for the single “Yo Fam!” back in September, the new track was written with the goal of making something that was “more than just a song” in mind.

“Collaborating with Asake and Gunna allowed us to tastefully blend genres, creating a rhythmic masterpiece,” he said in a statement. “This track is a celebration of unity, cultural diversity, and the universal language of happiness. I'm excited for the world to experience the joyous fusion we've created.”