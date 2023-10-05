Gunna Surprises Fans When He Perfectly Sings Afrobeats Song

Gunna isn’t just a rapper anymore.

He showed off some surprising skills at his Los Angeles show last Thursday. At one point during his performance, he brought out Afrobeats artist Victor Thompson, who performed his hit song, “This Year (Blessing)”— and Gunna joined him.

A clip from the concert shows Thompson singing before Wunna comes in. The original version of “This Year” features a duet with Ehis D—the portion of the song Gunna sang.