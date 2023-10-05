Gunna Surprises Fans When He Perfectly Sings Afrobeats Song

Gunna isn’t just a rapper anymore.
He showed off some surprising skills at his Los Angeles show last Thursday. At one point during his performance, he brought out Afrobeats artist Victor Thompson, who performed his hit song, “This Year (Blessing)”— and Gunna joined him.
A clip from the concert shows Thompson singing before Wunna comes in. The original version of “This Year” features a duet with Ehis D—the portion of the song Gunna sang.
His Los Angeles show at YouTube Theater followed his Sept. 9 show at New York’s Barclay Center, where he shared a message in support of Young Thug, flashing “Free Jeffrey” across the stage.
Gunna singing Afrobeats isn’t the only thing that’s been amazing fans lately. He made his return to music in June, with the album A Gift & a Curse—and he did so with a new physique. Last week, the 30-year-old revealed the secret to his weight loss. When TMZ asked how he’s staying in shape, he told the outlet, “Lifting legs,” while doing a weight-lifting motion with his arms.