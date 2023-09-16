Young Thug's Dad Speaks on Gunna, Says He Hasn't Done Anything 'That Can Hurt Us on This Case'

Young Thug's father, Jeffrey Williams Sr., has cleared up any confusion about Gunna snitching on his son and claimed he hasn't done anything to hurt the incarcerated rapper's case.

In an interview with Infamous Sylvia, Williams was asked how he felt about Gunna, and there was no ill will in his answer as he stated he "love" the 30-year-old rapper and shot down any allegations that he snitched. Since he was released from prison last year, Gunna has been accused of snitching on Young Thug in exchange for his release.

"I love Gunna," Williams Sr. said before Sylvia asked his thoughts on the snitching allegations. "Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period."

He also claimed that he personally told Gunna that continue releasing music right when he got out and make money for the YSL label.