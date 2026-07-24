Latest Stories
Gunna, Sexyy Red, Turbo, and Hundreds More Attend Tay Keith Memorial Service
The Grammy-nominated producer was laid to rest in his hometown on July 1.
Offset Releases New Single "Swing My Way," Video Stars Model Anok Yai
Starring in the gritty "Swing My Way" music video is supermodel Anok Yai.
Action Bronson Shares New Single and Wild Video "Subzero," Announces 'Cocodrillo Turbo' Album
Action Bronson has announced his new album 'Cocodrillo Turbo,' and to coincide he’s shared the chaotic video for its first single “Subzero.”
Best New Music This Week: Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and More
The best new music this week includes songs from Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and more.
Young Thug and Gunna Connect on Turbo's "Quarantine Clean"
Turbo has tapped Young Thug and Gunna for his new song "Quarantine Clean."
Gunna Brings "Big Shot" to 'Kimmel'
Gunna's soon set to begin his Drip or Drown 2 Tour with Lil Keed and Shy Glizzy.
Gunna Drops AWGE-Directed "Richard Millie Plain" Video
Gunna's back with another video off his 'Drip or Drown' sequel.
Gunna Releases Video for "Big Shot"
The visual arrives just days after Gunna shared his new album, 'Drip or Drown 2.'
Stream Gunna's 'Drip or Drown 2' Album f/ Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and More
Executive produced by Thug, Turbo, and Wheezy.
Lil Baby Hits Paris in New Video for "Close Friends"
Lil Baby's love song appears on his and Gunna's 2018 project 'Drip Harder.' Gunna is currently readying 'Drip or Drown 2' for later this month.
Gunna Drops Turbo-Produced New Track "Speed It Up"
'Drip or Drown II' is out later this month.
Gunna Returns With New Single "One Call"
Gunna also dropped some visuals for the track.
How Atlanta Producer Turbo Shaped Lil Baby and Gunna's 'Drip Harder'
Turbo details the birth of Lil Baby and Gunna's collaborative 'Drip Harder' album and explains how he became the project's executive producer.