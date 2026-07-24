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Latest Stories

MILTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 24: Record Producer Tay Keith attends Mike Will Made-It Day Golf Classic at White Columns Country Club on March 24, 2025 in Milton, Georgia.
Music

Gunna, Sexyy Red, Turbo, and Hundreds More Attend Tay Keith Memorial Service

The Grammy-nominated producer was laid to rest in his hometown on July 1.

Jaelani Turner-Williams23 days ago
Promo image
Music

Offset Releases New Single "Swing My Way," Video Stars Model Anok Yai

Starring in the gritty "Swing My Way" music video is supermodel Anok Yai.

Jaelani Turner-Williams588 days ago
Action Bronson's wild new video
Music

Action Bronson Shares New Single and Wild Video "Subzero," Announces 'Cocodrillo Turbo' Album

Action Bronson has announced his new album 'Cocodrillo Turbo,' and to coincide he’s shared the chaotic video for its first single “Subzero.”

Joe Price1570 days ago
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Drake, DaBaby, Rod Wave, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2304 days ago
thugger
Music

Young Thug and Gunna Connect on Turbo's "Quarantine Clean"

Turbo has tapped Young Thug and Gunna for his new song "Quarantine Clean."

Trace William Cowen2305 days ago
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gunna
Music

Gunna Brings "Big Shot" to 'Kimmel'

Gunna's soon set to begin his Drip or Drown 2 Tour with Lil Keed and Shy Glizzy.

Trace William Cowen2679 days ago
gunna
Music

Gunna Drops AWGE-Directed "Richard Millie Plain" Video

Gunna's back with another video off his 'Drip or Drown' sequel.

Trace William Cowen2684 days ago
Gunna "Big Shot" Video
Music

Gunna Releases Video for "Big Shot"

The visual arrives just days after Gunna shared his new album, 'Drip or Drown 2.'

Joshua Espinoza2707 days ago
Gunna 'Drip or Drown 2'
Music

Stream Gunna's 'Drip or Drown 2' Album f/ Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and More

Executive produced by Thug, Turbo, and Wheezy.

Joshua Espinoza2711 days ago
baby
Music

Lil Baby Hits Paris in New Video for "Close Friends"

Lil Baby's love song appears on his and Gunna's 2018 project 'Drip Harder.' Gunna is currently readying 'Drip or Drown 2' for later this month.

Trace William Cowen2720 days ago
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speed it up
Music

Gunna Drops Turbo-Produced New Track "Speed It Up"

'Drip or Drown II' is out later this month.

Trace William Cowen2721 days ago
gunna new single
Music

Gunna Returns With New Single "One Call"

Gunna also dropped some visuals for the track.

Joshua Espinoza2732 days ago
turbo producer crownsoheavy
Music

How Atlanta Producer Turbo Shaped Lil Baby and Gunna's 'Drip Harder'

Turbo details the birth of Lil Baby and Gunna's collaborative 'Drip Harder' album and explains how he became the project's executive producer.

Grant Rindner2850 days ago

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