Finesse2Tymes Reads 'Harry Potter' to Prove That He's Literate: 'I Can F*ckin' Read'

Finesse2Tymes held story time on TikTok Live for followers who doubted his literacy skills.

On the livestream this week, the Memphis rapper proved that he’s literate by reading Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

“Can I read? Can you walk?” Finesse, 33, told a commenter during the livestream. “The fuck is you talmbout? Can I read motherfucker? You think I’m Kunta Kinte, some motherfucker? You think I’m a motherfuckin’ slave or some n***a? N***a, I can fuckin’ read.”

The “Get Even” artist then opted to read the final Harry Potter series book, although he jokingly called the protagonist “Harry Potty.”

“A motherfucker think I can’t read. I’ma show a bitch I can read, bitch. Fuck wrong witcha? I’m finna show yo ass I can read, hoe,” he continued.