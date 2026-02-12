Finesse2Tymes Reads 'Harry Potter' to Prove That He's Literate: 'I Can F*ckin' Read'

Finesse2Tymes held story time on TikTok Live for followers who doubted his literacy skills.
On the livestream this week, the Memphis rapper proved that he’s literate by reading Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.
“Can I read? Can you walk?” Finesse, 33, told a commenter during the livestream. “The fuck is you talmbout? Can I read motherfucker? You think I’m Kunta Kinte, some motherfucker? You think I’m a motherfuckin’ slave or some n***a? N***a, I can fuckin’ read.”
The “Get Even” artist then opted to read the final Harry Potter series book, although he jokingly called the protagonist “Harry Potty.”
“A motherfucker think I can’t read. I’ma show a bitch I can read, bitch. Fuck wrong witcha? I’m finna show yo ass I can read, hoe,” he continued.
Finesse also reacted to a viewer who wanted him to spell a word.
“What the fuck you want me to spell?” he replied. “Give me something to spell, motherfucking bitch.”
The rapper then put on his best narration voice and successfully read a portion of the seventh chapter of Hallows.
“I can read Harry Potty, bitch,” he concluded. “Fuck is ya talmbout.”
Finesse2Tymes’ reading session comes just weeks after the rapper had a sampling dispute with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony over “Notorious Thugs,” their 1997 collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. Finesse was outraged that the sample clearance was $40,000 and alleged that Bone Thugs was trying to extort him.
Group member Layzie Bone responded by denying that Bone Thugs owned the song and warned Finesse to “slow down on them drugs.”