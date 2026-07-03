Finesse2Tymes

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Finesse2tymes wearing a patterned jacket and jewelry poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, smiling and showing off a grill.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Says 'Y'all Got Me Good' After Using ChatGPT to Break Down His 'One-Sided' Record Deal

"Can somebody please help buy me out this situation before I crash out?" the artist pleaded.

Trace William Cowen76 days ago
(L-R) Layzie Bone and Finesse2Tymes.
Music

Layzie Bone Revisits Finesse2Tymes Sample Drama, Doubles Down on Drug Use Advice

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper said he hit 2Tymes with "some uncle shit."

tara mahadevan142 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 19: Finesse2Tymes visits SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Reads 'Harry Potter' to Prove That He's Literate: 'I Can F*ckin' Read'

The Memphis rapper read a passage from 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
Freddie Gibbs, GloRilla, Freddie Gibbs, and the Game
Music

GloRilla Family Feud: Freddie Gibbs, Finesse2Tymes, The Game React to Sister’s Allegations

Finesse has thoughts, Gibbs laughs, the Game agrees.

Trey Alston162 days ago
Split image of Layzie Bone and Finesse2Tymes.
Music

Layzie Bone Warns Finesse2Tymes to ‘Slow Down on Them Drugs’ Amid Sample Dispute

The Memphis rapper was offended by the alleged price to clear The Notorious B.I.G. song "Notorious Thugs," which is owned by Bad Boy Records, not Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Jose Martinez173 days ago
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Finesse2Tymes on the left wears a pink shirt with "LOVE PEACE." Offset on the right wears a red jacket and a cap.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Threatens Offset: 'I’ll Punch Him to the F*cking Floor'

The Memphis rapper escalated his long-running feud with Offset, claiming their private messages crossed a line and promising a real-life confrontation.

Mark Elibert175 days ago
Screenshot from Million Dollaz Worth of Game on YouTube.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Says He’s Staying on OnlyFans Despite Label Pushback

The rapper claims he has made $400,000 on the subscription-based platform.

Jose Martinez192 days ago
A man on stage wearing a tan jacket and a large, sparkling necklace, with a colorful, blurred background.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Speaks After Release From Jail: 'I Ain’t Running From My Flaws'

Finesse claimed he only had THC vapes on him during his arrest.

Mark Elibert269 days ago
Finesse2Tymes in a mugshot.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Arrested on Multiple Drug Possession Charges in Texas

The rapper was previously arrested last month alongside FNG Shugga on separate drug and gun possession charges.

Joe Price271 days ago
Finesse2tymes and FNG Shugga attend BET Hip Hop Awards 2023.
Music

Finesse2Tymes and FNG Shugga Arrested on Drug and Gun Possession Charges

The rapper and the mother of his child were arrested following a show in Tyler, Texas.

Joe Price300 days ago
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Al Bello/Getty Images/Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Music

Finesse2Tymes Reacts to 50 Cent's Unsolicited Advice to Call His Estranged Mom

The Memphis rapper said he'd contact his mother if Fif' called his own eldest son, Marquise.

Jaelani Turner-Williams340 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Rapper Finesse2tymes performs onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Says 'Family Problems' Make Him 'Feel Like Eminem' in Freestyle

The rapper's mother recently launched a GoFundMe for help with $6,000 in moving expenses.

Jaelani Turner-Williams341 days ago
Finesse2tymes wearing a Gucci jacket and a Palm Angels hoodie with layered chains, standing indoors near yellow bollards.
Music

Finesee2Tymes' Mom Launches Fundraiser: 'My Son's Actions Have Left Me Homeless'

The rapper's mother, Pluria Alexander, says he was helping her with bills until they had a "falling out."

Alex Ocho343 days ago
Finesse2Tymes
Music

Finesse2tymes Says He Didn’t Take Care of His Teeth Before Getting Veneers

Finesse2Tymes revealed via Instagram Live that he was more concerned with making money than cleaning his teeth.

Trey Alston384 days ago
A man with curly hair wearing a beige patterned vest, white hoodie, and multiple silver chains, standing indoors.
Music

Finesse2tymes Appears to Turn Himself in Over Alleged Probation Violation: 'I'll Be Back'

The rapper was allegedly involved in a dispute with his girlfriend's mother, and she called the police, saying he threatened to shoot her.

Mark Elibert442 days ago
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Finesse2tymes backstage during Lil Weezyana Presents Hot Boys Holiday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Music

Finesse2Tymes Hit With Arrest Warrant for Making Death Threats Against Former Protégé's Guardian

He has been accused of making death threats against the guardian of 11-year-old rapper FNG King.

Joe Price533 days ago

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