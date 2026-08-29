Fat Joe on Lil Durk and Keffe D Trials: ‘Everything’s a Sh*t Show’

“Everything’s a shit show,” said Fat Joe during the Aug. 28th episode of The Breakfast Club. “One minute we love lil Durk, the next minute he’s snitching. And the Tupac trial got me sick because everybody’s a rat.”

Fat Joe continued on, explaining how “snitches” were treated back when he was coming up. “Snitches got stitches, and there was a huge code,” he said. “I know crews that went to jail together, 40 and 50 deep, and nobody told.”

Fat Joe was referring to OTF Jam in Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial. Jam has taken the stand multiple times against the rapper and said that he feels bad for testifying against him. "I still got a lot of love for him. Blood was there for me... I feel bad. I know he probably hates me. I got love for him, I just don't have respect for him,” he said in court.

For Keffe D’s trial, who’s on trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur, prosecutors are leaning heavily on his own words from his memoir Compton Street Legend to make the case against him.