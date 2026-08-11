Shakira, Karol G, Maluma and More Rally Around Colombia After Devastating Earthquake

Some of the biggest names in Latin music are reacting to the devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday (August 10). According to the Associated Press, the devastation has killed at least 111 people, injured at least 87, damaged about 1,600 buildings, and left people trapped underneath debris. The epicenter was near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region, and the earthquake affected cities including Cali, Pereira, Quibdó and Manizales, with shaking also felt in Ecuador and Panama. Per the AP, Colombia's Geological Service called it the country's strongest recorded earthquake of the 21st century, and several aftershocks followed. Rescue workers and civilians continue to search collapsed buildings for survivors as reports of missing people keep climbing. Here are some of the messages of support shared by Latin superstars:

Shakira

"Dear Colombia, my heart is with everyone who felt this earthquake today and with the families who are going through moments of anguish,” Shakira wrote in Spanish. “In times like these, Colombians know how to come together and support one another. All my strength and love to my homeland. Let's embrace each other tightly and stay alert to the instructions so we can help as soon as possible.”

Karol G

Karol G wrote to her Instagram Story, "In moments like this, we come together, we take care of one another and we support each other as a country."

She also said, "My solidarity, my heart and my prayers are with all the people affected by the earthquake in Colombia and with so many families who are going through moments of pain and uncertainty." The singer said her Con Cora Foundation was working to respond to the emergency and find the best ways to support affected families.

J Balvin

J Balvin wrote, "[Sending] a lot of strength with this situation with the earthquake in Colombia, strength to all its people and families who are affected. Let's get moving right away to help with the situation."

Maluma

“How painful, everything that is happening in Colombia. Sending a hug to the souls of all the victims' family members, and we are here ready to help,” Maluma wrote. “Later we will share ways to help the people who need it most.” He added, “LET'S GO, COLOMBIA. Now more than ever, we need that strength and unity."

Feid

In a series of Instagram Story videos, Feid said, “It is always very easy to stand here, speaking from a phone and expressing so many things, so much pain, and so many feelings while seeing everything that is happening to Colombia, to Chocó, the Coffee Axis, Medellín, to so many cities in my Colombia that hurt us so much and that we worry so much about.” He continued, “I want to use my social media these days so that people know what is happening, so that if there are ways to help, if there are foundations, if there are people who can let us know how we can help through my foundation, through me, we are here to collaborate, especially in the cities where the epicenter was and where there are the most affected people." Feid added, “I'm sending a lot of love, I'm sending a lot of strength. I would not wish this on anyone. Thank God my family is okay, but I know that is not the news for many Colombians today." He also said he hoped to contribute whatever was needed, including collecting donations, water and nonperishable goods, and asked people to provide accurate information about those who needed help.

Ryan Castro

Through a series of Instagram Story posts, Ryan Castro wrote, "I hope you are okay and that your families are okay. A lot of strength. May God watch over us and protect us. How scary what is happening." He later said, "Let's all help each other as a family. Count on me for whatever I can do to support the affected people. Much love to everyone, I'm here for you." Castro added, "My team and I are joining the response. We made our donation, and anyone who wants to join us, we are leaving information here so that we can all get through this as a family."

Marc Anthony

The Puerto Rican salsa icon wrote, "My people of Colombia, l'm sending you a huge hug from afar. All my prayers are with those affected by the earthquake. Know that my heart is with you and your families."

Marco Antonio Solís

The Mexican music legend wrote on X, "I woke up and read the news about what happened in #Colombia. I can only express my full solidarity with the entire Colombian people. Natural disasters cannot be prevented, so it is essential that we live each day with joy and fullness.”

Manuel Turizo