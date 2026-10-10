Canceled Ella Langley Concert Had 'No Credible Threat,' Says Tulsa Police

Ella Langley fans have been given an update on the security threat that caused her Tulsa concert to be canceled earlier this week.

According to JustJared, Capt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters outside the BOK Center on Thursday (October 8), hours after the show was canceled, that officers arrived with dogs after an anonymous caller threatened violence at the venue.

"A call came in saying someone is going to [do] great harm to the people here at this event in the way of shots fired and bombs, so we came out again in an overabundance of caution, used our bomb dogs again, searched the entire area."

He continued: "We could not find a credible threat here at the BOK Center... We apologize to everyone who came down to the Tulsa area for this, but everything is safe."