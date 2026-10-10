Canceled Ella Langley Concert Had 'No Credible Threat,' Says Tulsa Police

Key Takeaways
- Ella Langley canceled her Tulsa concert after an anonymous caller threatened shootings and bombs, saying: "I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way."
- Tulsa police searched the BOK Center twice with bomb dogs, found "no credible threat," and said Langley’s team chose to cancel despite officers clearing the venue.
- Police suspect a swatting attempt, and Tulsa Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips at 918-596-COPS.
Ella Langley fans have been given an update on the security threat that caused her Tulsa concert to be canceled earlier this week.
According to JustJared, Capt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters outside the BOK Center on Thursday (October 8), hours after the show was canceled, that officers arrived with dogs after an anonymous caller threatened violence at the venue.
"A call came in saying someone is going to [do] great harm to the people here at this event in the way of shots fired and bombs, so we came out again in an overabundance of caution, used our bomb dogs again, searched the entire area."
He continued: "We could not find a credible threat here at the BOK Center... We apologize to everyone who came down to the Tulsa area for this, but everything is safe."
The police captain also maintained that law enforcement didn't tell Langley’s team to cancel her concert.
"We advised the group here that was supposed to perform that we could not find a credible threat. We never advised them they should not continue to have their event. They made the decision upon themselves to cancel the event even though we could not find a credible threat," Meulenberg said in an interview with FOX23.
Ahead of the threatening phone call, a routine pre-show sweep was conducted by K-9 units, the Bomb Team, Patrol and BOK security. Following the call, officers swept the building a second time without discovering anything suspicious and recruited more security personnel around the venue. The cancellation went up shortly before 5 P.M. CT, almost two hours before showtime.
The "Choosin’ Texas" artist addressed her fans on social media, where she prioritized the safety of concertgoers and staff. "The incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight's show... I refuse to put anyone in harm's way," she wrote.
Police believe the threat was possibly a swatting attempt, and Tulsa Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for tips at 918-596-COPS.