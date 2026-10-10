Ella Langley Cancels Tulsa Show After ‘Security Threat’ Police Call a Likely Swatting

“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist, Ella Langley’s scheduled performance tonight at BOK Center in Tulsa has been canceled,” reads the post.

The country singer took to social media to share a message revealing why her sold-out stop at the BOK Center was called off hours before doors were scheduled to open on Oct. 8.

The decision followed a phone call that came in Friday morning threatening harm at the concert without offering any specifics, according to KTUL. Tulsa police believe the call was likely a swatting attempt.

Officers had already run a routine pre-concert security check that turned up nothing of concern. After the call, they swept the building again with K-9 units, found no indication of a threat, and added security personnel around the venue.

Police said they found no credible threat and do not believe an active one exists. They also said they did not advise the BOK Center or Langley to cancel, and that the decision was likely made by the venue or the singer's team.

Langley addressed the cancellation in a post on Facebook, framing it as a decision reached with help from several parties.

"Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight's show," she wrote. "This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team. I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can't tell you how sorry I am. This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm's way."