Music

Turnstile Pauses Oklahoma City Performance After Security Guard Seems to Hit Fan

The Grammy-winning band waited until the security guard was escorted out of the venue to resume their show.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1906 -- Pictured: Musical guest Turnstile performs "Birds" on Saturday, October 3, 2026
Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Brendan Yates, frontman of Turnstile, stopped the band's performance in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 5, after a security guard allegedly swung on a fan.
  • The vocalist jumped off the stage to pull the guard off the concert attendee and warned that the band would not continue playing until the employee left the venue.

Baltimore rock band Turnstile temporarily paused their show in Oklahoma City this week after a security guard appeared to hit a fan.

While the Grammy-winning outfit performed at the city’s Criterion Theater, a fan was seen hopping on stage to do what appeared to be a stage dive before being pulled by a group of security guards. Yates stopped the song off mid-performance and attempted to halt a guard from assaulting the concertgoer.

Bassist Franz Lyons came down off the stage too. Upon returning to the mic after the near-melee, Yates thanked a majority of the security guards while calling out one employee who almost incited chaos.

"To the security that's doing their job and doing a great job of what you're doing, thank you,” he said. “There are some that didn't get the assignment and I know all of you are coming up here and trying to have a good time and it's high energy and there's movement and there's no need for anyone to be swinging on anyone just coming over the barrier.”

"That security guard cannot be here, we won't play if he's still here. And the rest, thank you for adjusting and keeping this peaceful,” Yates continued.

A similar incident happened nearly one year ago when Turnstile performed at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia. During the scene, which happened in September 2025, fans attempted to rush the stage but an off-duty sheriff's deputy pepper-sprayed a crowd member.

A 15-year-old was reportedly struck directly in the face with the spray and his family has sued the Richmond Sheriff’s Department, per the Richmonder.

“At no time did Deputy Ames instruct Plaintiff to remove himself from the area or get off the stage,” the lawsuit states. “Deputy Ames administered the OC spray into Plaintiff’s face without giving him any indication he was about to do so. Plaintiff thus did not have any opportunity to remove himself from the area or avoid having [pepper spray] deployed into his face.”

Turnstile's Never Enough Tour continues until Oct. 18, concluding in Santa Ana, California.

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