Turnstile Pauses Oklahoma City Performance After Security Guard Seems to Hit Fan

While the Grammy-winning outfit performed at the city’s Criterion Theater, a fan was seen hopping on stage to do what appeared to be a stage dive before being pulled by a group of security guards. Yates stopped the song off mid-performance and attempted to halt a guard from assaulting the concertgoer.

Bassist Franz Lyons came down off the stage too. Upon returning to the mic after the near-melee, Yates thanked a majority of the security guards while calling out one employee who almost incited chaos.

"To the security that's doing their job and doing a great job of what you're doing, thank you,” he said. “There are some that didn't get the assignment and I know all of you are coming up here and trying to have a good time and it's high energy and there's movement and there's no need for anyone to be swinging on anyone just coming over the barrier.”

"That security guard cannot be here, we won't play if he's still here. And the rest, thank you for adjusting and keeping this peaceful,” Yates continued.

A similar incident happened nearly one year ago when Turnstile performed at Brown's Island in Richmond, Virginia. During the scene, which happened in September 2025, fans attempted to rush the stage but an off-duty sheriff's deputy pepper-sprayed a crowd member.

A 15-year-old was reportedly struck directly in the face with the spray and his family has sued the Richmond Sheriff’s Department, per the Richmonder.