Music

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Becomes Longest-Running No. 1 Single Ever

The song has now spent a total of 23 weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Ella Langley in a white dress with heart patterns stands on stage, with a microphone and drum set in the background.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 23 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing Mariah Carey’s 22-week record with “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
  • The country hit debuted last year, entered the top 10 in January, and reached No. 1 the following month.
  • Drake, who called Langley’s songwriting “goated,” recently premiered a remix with Don Toliver in his FOMO short film.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has now spent more weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 than any other song in the history of the chart.

The country hit, which recently got a reinterpretation courtesy of Drake and Don Toliver, has now spent a total of 23 weeks at the top spot, beating out Mariah Carey’s record of 22 weeks with “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as reported by Billboard. The song, which dropped in October last year ahead of Langley’s second album Dandelion, made its debut on the Hot 100 last year. It entered the top ten in January, and reached No. 1 the following month.

“Choosin’ Texas” has continued to dominate the Hot 100 since it topped the charts earlier this year, refusing to budge despite facing stiff competition. Behind Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the song to spend the third most weeks at No. 1 is Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” which spent a total of 19 weeks at No. 1. Behind that is another Mariah Carey song with “One Sweety Day” featuring Boyz II Men, which held on for 16 weeks, and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You,” which spent 14 weeks at No. 1.

Earlier this year, Langley said that the continued success of “Choosin’ Texas” felt “surreal.”

Drake has repeatedly expressed his affinity for Langley’s No. 1 track, describing the Alabamian singer-songwriter’s pen as “goated.” He was also spotted singing along to the track at a show in Arkansas last month, but he took his appreciation a step further this month when he premiered a remix of sorts featuring Don Toliver in his FOMO short film. The short film even featured a cameo appearance from Langley, with whom Drake met up with, though her cameo appears to have since been removed.

Drake’s remix of the song hasn’t received an official streaming release yet, but it can be heard in the FOMO film, which is available to view on YouTube.

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