Gibson Hazard Is Making Mind-Blowing Album Trailers For Your Favorite Artists

I saw a clip of Uzi doing his own stunts on that shoot. Did that surprise you?

Yeah, he really went crazy with it. We didn't have any time to rehearse, so we got there that day and we just did what we could. He was going so crazy with all the action stuff, and I was blown away by his athleticism. That stuff is really hard. People will spend weeks rehearsing that stuff and practicing it. And with no rehearsal whatsoever, he was killing it. Everybody was shocked. We were all just like, "Holy shit." For a lot of the shots, we only needed to do one or two takes. It was some crazy shit, like, ducking under the sword and kicking the guy, but he came ready to go.

What's your favorite part of that video?

The anime part was so insane, because it was so different from anything I've done before. We worked with a studio in Tokyo called D’Art. When we were out there shooting a bunch of stuff, I was able to work with them in person, which was really cool. That transition from anime to live-action is one of my favorite things in any videos I've done.

You did Uzi's "Just Wanna Rock" video, too, which looked like a wild shoot. What was that experience like?

That was the most chaotic day ever. It all came together in the last few days before we shot it. I was finishing the Metro video at the time and didn't even know if I was gonna have time to do it. Then I was listening to the song with my friend Oliver, and it just clicked. I knew we'd be able to make something totally insane with it. Even just with the long "daaaaaamn," I was like, "No, this is different. This is too crazy." [Laughs]. The first thing I thought about was doing a huge infinite zoom on the “damn” for as long as it lasted.

Uzi just wanted to do a dance video, but I knew that we'd be able to figure out ways to make it crazy on the backend. It was evolving every single day. Even after we shot it, we were coming up with so many ideas. I came up with the car zooming thing the night before we shot it, super late. I was like, "We need the Rhino to be flying from outer space."

You guys were mobbed by fans in New York while shooting it. What was that energy like?

That’s the thing… It was all about the energy. It didn't need to be too planned out. The fact that it was so impromptu and run-and-gun is what made it awesome. Even with the crowd, we didn't have any actual cameras there because they were at another location. After that whole thing went down, I actually thought the video was ruined. I was like, "We didn't get any footage. Fuck." But the iPhone and VHS stuff is my favorite part of the video now, because it felt so raw and chaotic and gave it such a specific feel. It worked so well with the shakiness. It turned out better than I ever could have imagined.

Outside of your projects with artists, you've worked with big corporate entities like Nike, MTV, Call of Duty, and the Grammys. How do you navigate the challenge of holding onto your unique style, and working with a corporation that will put certain limitations on projects?

The creative is so important to me. I've never wanted to do a project where I couldn't do the ideas that I want to do. I want everything to be something that I'm proud of and want to share with people. I want to be able to watch it a million times and still like it. So the projects that I say yes to are primarily based on the trust that people have in me to do what I do, and I haven't done that many commercials for that reason. I want to do projects where people want me for what I actually do, for what I bring to the table. The Call of Duty: Warzone thing was really cool because they were super familiar with my stuff and gave me a lot of creative freedom, from the casting to the music to the editing. It didn't feel that different [from my own projects]. There were a lot more people involved, but as far as the creative, I was still able to have creative freedom and do what I always do.