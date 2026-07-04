GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Drake Swears He and Cristiano Ronaldo Are 'the Same Height' in World Cup Selfie

The Portuguese soccer player thanked Drake for hosting him and the rest of the team in "his" country.

(L-R) Drake and Christiano Ronaldo.
Instagram/Drake

Drake welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese soccer team to Canada amid their defeat of Croatia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026.

On Thursday (July 2), the same day Portugal won 2-1 over Croatia at Toronto Stadium, Ronaldo posted an Instagram Story of him posting with the Iceman rapper. "@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your country bro," Ronaldo wrote alongside a Canadian flag emoji.

The five-time Grammy winner also posted the snapshot to his IG Story, writing: "We are the same height I swear vamos!!! my brother @cristiano."

Elsewhere at the game, Drake was approached by the wife of Gonçalo Ramos, Ronaldo’s teammate, for a jersey autograph and picture. The 6 God obliged, as seen in an Instagram Story that Ramos' wife posted. "You are the best," she wrote.

Drizzy was among several notable Canadians in attendance at Toronto Stadium for one of the biggest matches played in the city during the tournament, drawing a crowd that included NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Nelly Furtado, rising pop artist Sofia Camara, and hockey phenom Gavin McKenna.

Dake also found himself on the stadium's jumbotron during the match after Ronaldo found the back of the net. Cameras caught the rapper doing his now-famous "Where she at?" gesture, a reference to Iceman track “Burning Bridges,” which some believe is a diss towards ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. Furtado later reshared the clip on Instagram while celebrating Portugal's victory.

Ramos gave Portugal fans another reason to celebrate by scoring the winning goal against Croatia, sealing the 2-1 result and sending his country into the Round of 16.

Drake has been enjoying success beyond the stands during this year's World Cup. Just days before Portugal's victory, the Toronto superstar celebrated after Canada edged South Africa 1-0 to reach the Round of 16, cashing a $1 million sports wager in the process.

Related Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11
Sneakers

Cristiano Ronaldo's New Nike Cleats Are Limited to 2,026 Pairs

Here's how to buy Ronaldo's 'Gold Scorpion' Mercurial Superfly 11 cleats.

Victor Deng32 days ago
Drake and The Weeknd performing on stage together, with vibrant purple lighting in the background.
Music

Why Did Drake Share Photo of Woman With Tattoo of The Weeknd's XO?

What, if anything, does this mean?

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sit for portraits prior to the 2026 World Cup.
Bets

Messi Vs. Ronaldo: The Ultimate GOAT Debate

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated soccer for over twenty years and six World Cups. But who is the greatest of all time?

Jake Appleman41 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App