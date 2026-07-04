Drake Swears He and Cristiano Ronaldo Are 'the Same Height' in World Cup Selfie

The five-time Grammy winner also posted the snapshot to his IG Story, writing: "We are the same height I swear vamos!!! my brother @cristiano."

On Thursday (July 2), the same day Portugal won 2-1 over Croatia at Toronto Stadium, Ronaldo posted an Instagram Story of him posting with the Iceman rapper. "@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your country bro," Ronaldo wrote alongside a Canadian flag emoji.

Drake welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese soccer team to Canada amid their defeat of Croatia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup 202 6.

Elsewhere at the game, Drake was approached by the wife of Gonçalo Ramos, Ronaldo’s teammate, for a jersey autograph and picture. The 6 God obliged, as seen in an Instagram Story that Ramos' wife posted. "You are the best," she wrote.

Drizzy was among several notable Canadians in attendance at Toronto Stadium for one of the biggest matches played in the city during the tournament, drawing a crowd that included NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Nelly Furtado, rising pop artist Sofia Camara, and hockey phenom Gavin McKenna.

Dake also found himself on the stadium's jumbotron during the match after Ronaldo found the back of the net. Cameras caught the rapper doing his now-famous "Where she at?" gesture, a reference to Iceman track “Burning Bridges,” which some believe is a diss towards ASAP Rocky and Rihanna. Furtado later reshared the clip on Instagram while celebrating Portugal's victory.

Ramos gave Portugal fans another reason to celebrate by scoring the winning goal against Croatia, sealing the 2-1 result and sending his country into the Round of 16.

Drake has been enjoying success beyond the stands during this year's World Cup. Just days before Portugal's victory, the Toronto superstar celebrated after Canada edged South Africa 1-0 to reach the Round of 16, cashing a $1 million sports wager in the process.