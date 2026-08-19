After Marvel dropped its latest MCU updates at the D23 Expo 2026, which included new information about the 2028 X-Men film, a “Countdown to Doomsday” playlist appeared on Disney+, featuring 15 Marvel Comics movies. It’s a smart move; with 39 movies and 25 series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, you can get lost trying to watch and rewatch their content to seemingly be “caught up.” With this watch list, Marvel’s turning December’s Avengers: Doomsday an open-note test; if you want to know what you should be prepared for, it’s probably somewhere in the text.

And what’s in these films? Three massive Avengers team-ups, the origins of the X-Men, some origin stories, and a heavy dose of Multiversal Madness. Not saying you shouldn’t watch more from the MCU if you want to be even more prepared for Doomsday, but we’ve taken a look at Marvel’s Doomsday countdown and explained why each of these films is there.