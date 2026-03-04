Doechii Gets Backlash for Saying She Doesn’t Like Cats: ‘Beat TF Up by Your Own Animals’

Doechii found herself facing backlash from pet owners after sharing her dislike of cats. The Grammy-winning rapper made her comments with a post shared to her Threads account on Monday (March 2).

"People act like it’s a crime to dislike cats when they genuinely aren’t friendly animals," she wrote. "They don’t wanna be domestic just leave em alone! Like it’s not organic I’m sorrryyy be fr it’s rare that cats are immediately lovey without years of pain and work put in [crying emoji] yall be scratched and beat tf up by your own animals I can’t lmaoooo."

As criticism poured in, she followed up with a clip of Tiffany "New York" Pollard arriving at the season two reunion of Flavor of Love while a contestant throws a shoe at her. In the video, Pollard says, "You hating ass bitch, all fraudulent."

Doechii captioned the post, "Me vs Cat owners:" The “Denial is a River” rapper did not back down and responded to a number of critics in her mentions.

When one person suggested that maybe cats just do not like her, she replied, “it's mutual [smiling emoji]”

After another commenter said she did not need to justify disliking cats with misconceptions, Doechii pushed back, writing, “I did! And they aren't misconceptions these are most definitely true and happen errday you CANNOT trick me. If i tell a cat owner to lift they arm sleeve rn they'll be tore up.”

Responding to someone who accused her of showing pure disdain and not listening to explanations, she wrote, “Ima keep it real you gettin TOO worked up over this, long as you and your cat are good that should be all that matters at the end of the day! The world will be fine if Doechii thinks cats are mean.”

When another critic compared her comments to harmful generalizations about Black women, Doechii answered, “Oh you GOTTA be white saying sum like.”

She also responded to a person who shared a positive experience with a cat that acted like a dog, writing, “Notice how you liked it because it 'acted like a dog' tho ... resting my case here.”