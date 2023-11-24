Diddy Accused of Sexual Assault by Third Woman in Lawsuit

A third woman has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs alleging sexual assault just as the Adult Survivors Act approaches its expiration.

As reported by Rolling Stone, a woman who is only identified as Jane Doe alleged that she and a friend met Diddy and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall at a New York event hosted by Uptown Records distributor MCA Records in either 1990 or 1991. "Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night," reads the filing, which alleges that the two musicians invited the women back to Hall's apartment.

"While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs," reads the filing, which alleges that Combs and Hall took turns raping her and her friend. "After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him."

Following the encounter, the woman fled from Hall's apartment. After speaking with her friend later, she was told that she was also "forced to have sex with Combs and Hall." Days after the incident, Diddy allegedly visited the home she and her friend were staying at. “He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” reads the complaint. "Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

Diddy and Hall are named as defendants in the lawsuit alongside MCA Music Entertainment and Geffen Records. The lawsuit was filed in New York County Supreme Court. The embattled Bad Boy Records founder has not responded to the lawsuit, which comes ahead of the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act, which has allowed survivors of sexual assault to file lawsuits against their alleged perpetrators regardless of when the incident happened.