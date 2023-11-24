Diddy Accused of Drugging and Sexually Assaulting Woman in Latest Lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing another lawsuit in one of the last cases brought under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

According to Rolling Stone, the new lawsuit was filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court. It accuses Diddy of sexually assaulting a woman, who was a former student at Syracuse University, by drugging her while on a date in 1991. It also accuses him of filming the alleged incident.

The lawsuit stated that the woman was “in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk.”

More details from the suit says after the woman ate with Diddy at a Harlem restaurant, they went to a music studio where she couldn’t get out of the car. He then relocated them to a place he was staying to “sexually assault her.”

In the suit, it even alleges that Combs showed the video he shot to other men. A friend of the alleged accuser claimed they saw the film “days later” with other men. The accuser is claiming they are a victim of revenge porn.

The new lawsuit comes when Cassie settled her just one day after bringing a federal lawsuit in New York.