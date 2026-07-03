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Lil Wayne album cover
Music

Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'

Weezy's 10-track 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' tape arrives exactly five years after 'Tha Carter V.'

Eric Diep1023 days ago
Foushee 'Softcore'
Music

Fousheé Shares New Album 'Softcore' f/ Lil Uzi Vert

Fresh off co-writing Steve Lacy's No. 1 hit "Bad Habit," singer-songwriter Fousheé returns with her latest full-length offering, 'softCORE.'

Brad Callas1337 days ago
complexbestnewmusicnovekber11leadimage
Music

The Best New Music This Week: Roddy Ricch, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and More

Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Key Glock, Brockhampton, and many more.

Jessica Mckinney1337 days ago
The cover art for a new JID album is pictured
Music

J.I.D Shares New Song "Dance Now" f/ Kenny Mason and Foushee

J.I.D unveils his new track "Dance Now" featuring Kenny Mason as excited fans await the arrival of his upcoming new album 'The Forever Story.'

Trace William Cowen1438 days ago
The cover art for Steve Lacy's new album 'Gemini Rights'
Music

Steve Lacy Releases New Album 'Gemini Rights' f/ Matt Martians and Fousheé

After surprising fans with his first new solo song since 2019 last month, Steve Lacy has returned with his second studio album 'Gemini Rights​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1463 days ago
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The cover art to Ravyn Lenae's Debut album 'Hypnos'
Music

Listen to Ravyn Lenae's Debut Album 'Hypnos' f/ Smino, Steve Lacy, and More

After a series of promising singles including “Skin Tight” featuring Steve Lacy, Chicago-born singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae has shared her debut album.

Joe Price1519 days ago
Cover art for Saba album Few Good Things
Music

Listen to Saba's New Album 'Few Good Things' f/ G Herbo, 6lack, Smino, Black Thought, and More

Saba has shared his new album 'Few Good Things' with features from G Herbo, 6lack, Smino, Black Thought, Krayzie Bone, Pivot Gang, and more.

tara mahadevan1624 days ago
Vince Staples "Take Me Home" performance
Music

Vince Staples Performs Soothing Rendition of "Take Me Home" f/ Fousheé

Vince Staples and Fousheé graced the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' stage to deliver a soothing performance of "Take Me Home." Watch it here.

Jordan Rose1793 days ago
foushee
Music

Lil Wayne Joins Fousheé for New Song and Video "Gold Fronts"

New Jersey vocalist Fousheé teams up with rapper Lil Wayne once again to deliver her new song "Gold Fronts" along with an accompanying music video.

Jordan Rose1936 days ago
lil wayne
Music

Lil Wayne Reveals a New Young Money Compilation Album Is Coming

During a radio show this weekend, Weezy announced that the Young Money crew is working on their first compilation project since 2014's 'Rise of an Empire.'

Brenton Blanchet1964 days ago
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wayne aint got time
Music

Lil Wayne Shares New Track "Ain't Got Time" f/ Fousheé

A day after getting pardoned by Trump, Lil Wayne decided to drop off a new track. The song, which is titled "Ain't Got Time," features Fousheé.

Abel Shifferaw2004 days ago

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