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Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'
Weezy's 10-track 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' tape arrives exactly five years after 'Tha Carter V.'
Fousheé Shares New Album 'Softcore' f/ Lil Uzi Vert
Fresh off co-writing Steve Lacy's No. 1 hit "Bad Habit," singer-songwriter Fousheé returns with her latest full-length offering, 'softCORE.'
The Best New Music This Week: Roddy Ricch, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and More
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Roddy Ricch, Pharrell, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Key Glock, Brockhampton, and many more.
J.I.D Shares New Song "Dance Now" f/ Kenny Mason and Foushee
J.I.D unveils his new track "Dance Now" featuring Kenny Mason as excited fans await the arrival of his upcoming new album 'The Forever Story.'
Steve Lacy Releases New Album 'Gemini Rights' f/ Matt Martians and Fousheé
After surprising fans with his first new solo song since 2019 last month, Steve Lacy has returned with his second studio album 'Gemini Rights.'
Listen to Ravyn Lenae's Debut Album 'Hypnos' f/ Smino, Steve Lacy, and More
After a series of promising singles including “Skin Tight” featuring Steve Lacy, Chicago-born singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae has shared her debut album.
Listen to Saba's New Album 'Few Good Things' f/ G Herbo, 6lack, Smino, Black Thought, and More
Saba has shared his new album 'Few Good Things' with features from G Herbo, 6lack, Smino, Black Thought, Krayzie Bone, Pivot Gang, and more.
Vince Staples Performs Soothing Rendition of "Take Me Home" f/ Fousheé
Vince Staples and Fousheé graced the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' stage to deliver a soothing performance of "Take Me Home." Watch it here.
Lil Wayne Joins Fousheé for New Song and Video "Gold Fronts"
New Jersey vocalist Fousheé teams up with rapper Lil Wayne once again to deliver her new song "Gold Fronts" along with an accompanying music video.
Lil Wayne Reveals a New Young Money Compilation Album Is Coming
During a radio show this weekend, Weezy announced that the Young Money crew is working on their first compilation project since 2014's 'Rise of an Empire.'
Lil Wayne Shares New Track "Ain't Got Time" f/ Fousheé
A day after getting pardoned by Trump, Lil Wayne decided to drop off a new track. The song, which is titled "Ain't Got Time," features Fousheé.