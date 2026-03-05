Baby Keem Pops Out for Surprise Show at New York City's Webster Hall

Baby Keem was initially scheduled to visit NYC for a vinyl signing at Rough Trade. However, due to the historic blizzard, the event had to be canceled. A show was later announced on X, where Keem dropped a series of cryptic tweets hinting that he was around the NYC area. He then posted a ticket link at around 9 a.m. on the day of the show.

Keem, as should have been expected, promptly sold out a one-night-only show at Webster Hall. He appeared on a minimalistic stage filled with artificial smoke and a microphone during the performance, with his go-to producer Scott Bridgeway behind the turntables DJing the set. The Las Vegas-born rapper opened with “Circus Circus Free$tyle” off his new album Ca$ino. Instead of running through the album front to back, as he did at his listening party, Keem performed a medley of both new and older tracks for the crowd. He dove into songs like “Orange Soda,” “Stats,” “trademark usa,” and “MOSHPIT” from his earlier projects. Later in the show, he returned to Ca$ino with songs such as “Birds & the Bees” and “Good Flirts.” During “Good Flirts,” Keem paused the performance to premiere the music video, which features appearances from Momo Boyd and Kendrick Lamar, who both have verses on the track. The video was reportedly filmed in NYC and directed by Bronx-born creative, Renell Medrano.

Throughout the show, Keem spoke about how much his fans mean to him. He also apologized for not being able to hold the vinyl signing earlier in the week, so he signed multiple records for fans throughout the night. Keem also handed out Ca$ino flags, which fans waved in the mosh pits.

The show lasted just over an hour and ended with Keem performing his Grammy-winning song “Family Ties” twice in a row.