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Kelly Rowland Explains Iconic Microsoft Excel Text from ‘Dilemma’ Video
Nearly 25 years after she and Nelly dropped their 'Dilemma' video, she still gets questions about a specific moment that has become a meme.
NoName's Juneteenth SummerStage Show Cancelled Just a Week After Kehlani's
The news comes a week after Kehlani's SummerStage concert was also canceled.
Cordae Says Advice From Weezy Was 'Standard We Followed' on New Album
Ye, Weezy, Ty Dolla Sign, and more all make appearances on Cordae's latest.
The Best Albums of 2022
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.
The Secret to Self-Love, As Told by Smino
Following the release of his heavily anticipated third studio album, Smino breaks down the samples, features, and hidden meanings behind 'Luv 4 Rent.'
Listen to Ravyn Lenae's Debut Album 'Hypnos' f/ Smino, Steve Lacy, and More
After a series of promising singles including “Skin Tight” featuring Steve Lacy, Chicago-born singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae has shared her debut album.
Ravyn Lenae Shares Video for New Single "Light Me Up"
Fresh off joining forces with Steve Lacy for her single "Skin Tight," Chicago-born R&B singer Ravyn Lenae returns with a new song and video "Light Me Up."
Ravyn Lenae Taps Steve Lacy for New Song and Video "Skin Tight"
Chicago's Ravyn Lenae has enlisted Steve Lacy for her new song "Skin Tight," which arrives with an animated video directed by visual artist Zongbo Jiang.
Stream Smino's Sophomore Album 'Noir' f/ Valee, Dreezy, and More
The project includes the previously released tracks "L.M.F." and "Klink."
Joey Purp Is Back With New Project 'QUARTERTHING'
After keeping his fans waiting for quite some time, Chicago rapper Joey Purp has finally returned with the follow-up to 2016's fantastic 'iiiDrops' mixtape.
Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Earl Sweatshirt, and More Round Out Final Pitchfork Festival Lineup
The 2018 Pitchfork Music Festival introduces gender-equal lineup with Lauryn Hill, Tame Impala, DRAM, Noname, Syd, and more.