NLE Choppa Slams Homophobic Fan After Thanking LGBTQ Community: ‘I’m Secure, I Know Who I Am’

This isn't the first time the Memphis rapper has shown his gratitude to his LGBTQ fans. Back in April, he thanked them for making “Slut Me Out 2” a success.

“I’m noticing the LGBTQ community showing so much love to ‘Slut Me Out 2’ And I Simply Want To Say Thank You,” he tweeted at the time. “IDC what’s normalized as a rapper, I was raised to Fuck with who fuck with you! So thank y’all for appreciating my craft.. My music For all we do no Discrimination.”

When an X user accused him of “being gay,” Choppa slammed the fan.

"I’m gay for showing love?" Choppa replied. "Y’all men lost that’s why we killing each other everyday cause y’all can’t show love and whole time yall be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it! Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality busta."