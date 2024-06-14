Vanilla Ice Talks Madonna Breakup After ‘Sex’ Book: ‘She Made Me Look Like the Biggest Fool on the Planet’

Vanilla Ice recalls the time he briefly dated Madonna and had the opportunity to marry her.

The 56-year-old rapper sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview where they discussed the height of his fame with his 1990 single “Ice Ice Baby” and dating Madonna, now 65, the following year.

Ice reminisced with Vlad about the moment the “Material Girl” singer attended one of his concerts in New York City at Madison Square Garden (although a 1991 report from the Los Angeles Times suggests they met at the smaller Beacon Theater).

Madonna, then 32, was a major star at the time, having just released massive hits such as “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.” Her blockbuster Blond Ambition Tour had wrapped up the year prior.

The rapper, then 23, described the moment the Queen of Pop arrived at his dressing room that night in New York but opted not to share too many details.

“I'm not gonna give you all the stories on Madonna because out of respect for my wife, I gotta be a gentleman and not tell you all that,” said Ice at the 5:23 mark in the video above. “I'll just tell you that she was a sweetheart. She's a legend, and I wish I could tell you something really fascinating about her that would just, you know, be interesting.”