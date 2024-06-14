Vanilla Ice Talks Madonna Breakup After ‘Sex’ Book: ‘She Made Me Look Like the Biggest Fool on the Planet’

Vanilla Ice recalls the time he briefly dated Madonna and had the opportunity to marry her.
The 56-year-old rapper sat down with DJ Vlad for an interview where they discussed the height of his fame with his 1990 single “Ice Ice Baby” and dating Madonna, now 65, the following year.
Ice reminisced with Vlad about the moment the “Material Girl” singer attended one of his concerts in New York City at Madison Square Garden (although a 1991 report from the Los Angeles Times suggests they met at the smaller Beacon Theater).
Madonna, then 32, was a major star at the time, having just released massive hits such as “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer.” Her blockbuster Blond Ambition Tour had wrapped up the year prior.
The rapper, then 23, described the moment the Queen of Pop arrived at his dressing room that night in New York but opted not to share too many details.
“I'm not gonna give you all the stories on Madonna because out of respect for my wife, I gotta be a gentleman and not tell you all that,” said Ice at the 5:23 mark in the video above. “I'll just tell you that she was a sweetheart. She's a legend, and I wish I could tell you something really fascinating about her that would just, you know, be interesting.”
He continued, “She came in [to the dressing room] and said ‘Hello.’ ‘Hi, Madonna.’ ‘Hi.’ And then she watched the entire show. She was dancing the entire time, and she was right there in the front row to just a little bit to the left with her crew and her entourage. They were all dancing, heavy dancing, like sweating. I was looking at them like ‘Damn, Madonna's dancing more than everybody in the crowd.’ And these are all teenagers.”
Ice says Madonna returned to his dressing room after the show and exchanged phone numbers. Despite their celebrity status, he described their romance as a “normal relationship between two people.”
However, their relationship took a turn for the worse with the pop provocateur's highly controversial 1992 Sex book.
The coffee table book, released in tandem with Madonna’s Erotica album, featured sexually explicit photos of the singer with Big Daddy Kane, Naomi Campbell, and Vanilla Ice himself.
Ice, who called the book “dirty,” alleges that he was blindsided by the book and “never gave permission or signed any kind of permission” to appear in it.
“I didn't know they were gonna do a sex book and have me in there, you know?” said Ice, calling it a “slutty package.” “She made me look like the biggest fool on the planet. So that was the end of it for us.”
DJ Vlad pointed out that he must have seen the photographer with the camera. Ice said that photos would automatically happen whenever he was around, especially with Madonna.
“When it came out it was shocking and it ended our relationship. But who gives a shit, man? I'm happy. I got kids, [a] beautiful wife and, you know, love is real,” he said.
Ice added that Madonna even proposed to him— a detail that he has discussed numerous times in interviews throughout the years.
“Who proposes to a guy?” Ice asked. “I told her I’m way too young for you … The oldest girl I've ever dated in my whole life.”
As noted by Vlad, Madonna allegedly proposed to Dennis Rodman. The NBA player also claimed in a 2019 interview with The Breakfast Club that she offered him $20 million to get her pregnant.
The rapper ultimately said he dismisses their past relationship as mere pop culture despite the “pathetic” book.
“Never seen her [nor] heard from her at all since then,” he added. “If she called me on the phone, I wouldn't answer it. Never.”
Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, married Laura Giaritta in 1997 and welcomed two daughters, Dusti Rain, now 26, and KeeLee Breeze, now 24, per Page Six. According to TMZ, the couple filed for divorce in 2016 which was finalized three years later.
It’s not clear to whom he is currently married, but they welcomed a child in 2018, per a photo the rapper shared to his Twitter account.