Eve Celebrates 10 Years of Marriage With Maximillion Cooper

Eve celebrated her 10th anniversary with her husband, Maximilion Cooper.
“I can’t believe it’s been 10 yrs!!!!! HAPPY 10TH,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of them kissing on their wedding day in Ibiza, Spain in 2014.
Cooper also commemorated the moment on IG, writing, “I [love] you Mrs Cooper… 10 years married!” with a black-and-white image of them walking down the aisle as flower petals were thrown to honor them.
The couple met in 2010 at Cooper’s Gumball 3000 motor rally in London. Eve was set to perform, and Cooper was immediately lovestruck.
"I'd heard her music before, but that night she actually was performing and I remember introducing her and just watching her, being mesmerized, and I've pretty much been mesmerized ever since, really,” he told The Talk in 2020, per People.
Eve and the former race car driver got engaged on Christmas Day in 2013 and said their I do’s the following June. The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” rapper then became a stepmother to Cooper’s four children, and the two welcomed a son, Wild, in 2022. Eve and Cooper currently split their time between Los Angeles and London.