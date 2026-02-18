Music

Central Cee Samples Jay-Z's "Dead Presidents II" on Upcoming Track

The 1996 single in turn samples 1983 Lonnie Liston Smith classic "A Garden of Peace."

(L) Central Cee attends NikeSKIMS Paris launch on February 02, 2026 in Paris, France. (R) Jay-Z looks on prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California.
Image via Antoine Flament/Getty Images for Nike and Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Central Cee references a Jay-Z classic in his upcoming track.

On Wednesday (Feb. 18), the British rapper posted an homage to Jigga’s 1996 single “Dead Presidents II” in an Instagram reel. The Reasonable Doubt song prominently samples 1983 Lonnie Liston Smith song “A Garden of Peace,” which has also been featured on tracks by Mary J. Blige, Meek Mill, Fabolous, and Jeezy after being popularized by Jay-Z.

In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Cench named the 25-time Grammy winner as a rapper he studied early on.

J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar: I had to go and listen to these people for the first time,” he told the publication. “Even Jay-Z. So that was a fun time, because everything was clicking. I just remember lightbulbs.”

Cee’s new teaser comes less than a week after he dropped “Slaughter” featuring J Hus and “Iceman Freestyle,” a reference to Drake’s upcoming ninth album, Iceman, that was first previewed on Drizzy’s livestream. The two are frequent collaborators, first appearing on a 2023 episode of On the Radar together.

Cench’s upcoming EP, All Roads Lead Home, releases March 19 and follows his debut album, Can't Rush Greatness, that dropped last January.

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