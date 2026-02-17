Music

Drake Teases 'Iceman' Again With Picture Repost: 'About to Be ... Freezing'

He said it's about to be "freezing."

Drake
(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Drake is still teasing his upcoming album, Iceman.

Drizzy reshared a video of an interaction with a fan when he walked into a venue as the woman greeted him. As he enters the door after acknowledging the woman, he says, “Oh, it’s freezing.”

In his repost of the video, Drake wrote “About to be…” without any additional context. But if you’ve been paying attention to Drake’s current album cycle and livestreams, it’s all the context you need.

Check out the video of the moment below.

Drake’s been teasing Iceman for awhile, seemingly suggesting a release date for last year. In June, he posted “ICEMAN 2025” in a cryptic post on Instagram. In December, Drake gave fans an update about when to expect Iceman during a stream with BenDaDonnn.

“We’re focused,” he said. “I know what you’re waiting on, so trust me. We’re cheffing.”

Still, Drake has chosen to be very cryptic about Iceman, both what to expect from it and when to expect it. Last March, he teased his mysterious project in a public note to fans on Instagram.

“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity,” he wrote.

If previously released singles are any clue on what fans will get, “Which One,” with Central Cee, “Dog House” with Yeat and Julia Wolf, and “What Did I Miss” all feature the Toronto crooner in his element, making music that digs into what he’s dealing with personally—while staying extremely danceable.

Earlier this month, a snippet from a track that’s believed to be on Iceman hit the internet. In his bars, Drake potentially blamed the album’s delay on “haters” and “double agents” while also pointing at record label woes.

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