In August, Busta was featured in a Hip-Hop 50 package for Men's Health alongside 50 Cent, Common, LL COOL J, Ludacris, Method Man and Wiz Khalifa. In his story, the "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See" emcee revealed that he was having breathing issues during an intimate encounter with his partner, thinking he had developed asthma.

“I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having like an asthma attack—but I don’t have asthma,” he said. “So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax.

“That was scaring me so much that it was a mindfuck, because I had to stay calm and make sure she didn’t hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe. I’m butt-ass naked in the living room, trying to calm myself down.”

“When I came back in the room once I got right, I laid back down next to her and she said something to me that really fucked me up. She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with," he added about the health scare.

Busta could drop more pounds on the road, as he's set to embark on the Blockbusta North American Tour in March.