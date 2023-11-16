Missy Elliott Responds to Busta Rhymes Saluting Her in Touching Tribute: 'Brought Tears to My Eyes'

Busta Rhymes honored his eccentric sister-in-rhyme, Missy Elliott, in a recent Instagram video.

Just weeks after Elliott was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Rhymes affectionately dubbed the artist his "twin" in a video recorded during the European leg of 50 Cent's Final Lap tour. We'd be remiss to mention that Rhymes has an intro and outro on Elliott's landmark debut LP Supa Dupa Fly.

"This is an appreciation post, a congratulatory post and an incredible acknowledgment and I think is absolutely necessary to be made right now,” Busta began in the video, posted by Elliott. “I had to make the time to really big up my sister Missy Misdemeanor Elliott."

The 51-year-old continued by giving props to the Virginia native, citing her impact as a hip-hop icon.

“You are brilliant, you are an icon, you are a source of one of my greatest inspirations. It’s beautiful that you have pulled from me as a source for great inspiration as well,” he continued. “We pull from each other so much that’s why we call each other twin. There ain’t enough words that could truly describe how proud of you I am. How happy for you I am.”

Rhymes also tied Elliott's Rock Hall honor to Hip-Hop 50, calling the 4-time Grammy-winner "one of the most incredible representations of the culture in the most forward-thinking way."

Elliott, in turn, appreciated Rhymes' heartfelt message, returning the tribute with admiration for the "Touch It" emcee.