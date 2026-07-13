GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Boosie Badazz Takes Legal Action After Spending $600,000 on Failed Effort to Secure Trump Pardon

Boosie claims a contract he signed stipulated a refund of $300,000 should the pardon push prove fruitless.

Boosie Badazz in a fur coat and sunglasses, showing tattoos on his chest. Black background.
Image via Getty/Monica Schipper/The Recording Academy

Boosie Badazz is crying foul after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a presidential pardon, only to come up empty-handed.

As detailed in an extensive report from Jasmine Wright and Taylor Giorno for NOTUS, Boosie is pursuing legal action against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, of JM Burkman & Associates, after he forked over $600,000.

In short, Boosie is arguing that this exorbitant fee was paid under the assumption that it would likely lead to the pardon in question becoming a sure thing, with the My Deepest Thoughts artist quoted in Monday’s report as saying that the two men “were talking like they had Trump on speed dial.”

It’s further alleged that the apparent duo, described as “far-right” lobbyists, told Boosie’s legal team at the top of this year that the pardon was in the bag, only for that to quickly be proven to not be the case.

Boosie has made headlines in recent years for his public efforts to get the attention of the Trump administration, including in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s second presidential election win in November 2024.

“Can you pardon me on my fed case?” Boosie asked in an X post at the time. “I’m a non-violent felon.”

Then, in January 2025, Boosie again pleaded his case, arguing that he had been “targeted.”

Fast forward to October of last year, and Boosie had hired Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. As Complex’s Shawn Setaro pointed out at the time, Burkman and Wohl were previously convicted of having targeted predominantly Black areas in multiple states with tens of thousands of robocalls featuring false voting information.

Cited in the new NOTUS report is what the publication says is a contract signed by Boosie and Burkman. In it, it’s said that the consultants “shall refund $300,000 to the client” should “a full presidential pardon for the matter” not be secured.

JM Burkman & Associates, however, are disputing the existence of a $300,000 refund agreement, as well as defending the effort they claim was put forth in trying to secure the pardon.

Complex has reached out to legal reps for both sides for comment. This story may be updated. In an X post this weekend, Boosie predicted that his “new lawsuit [in] court” would be “national news” come Monday.

Related Stories

Boosie Badazz wearing sunglasses and jewelry on the left; Donald Trump in a suit and red tie with an American flag backdrop on the right.
Music

Boosie Badazz Is Pleading for Trump to Review His Gun Case Again

Boosie even asked former Vice President Kamala Harris to pardon him if she won the 2024 election.

Mark Elibert551 days ago
Donald Trump speaking, wearing a suit and red tie; Sean "Diddy" Combs in a red outfit, speaking at a microphone.
Pop Culture

Donald Trump Is On the Fence About Whether He'll Pardon Diddy (UPDATE)

“He was essentially, I guess, sort of half-innocent."

Trey Alston359 days ago
Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Accepts Plea Deal Years After Thinking Gun Case 'Was Over'

The Baton Rouge native said he was "tired of fighting" the 2023 charge.

Jaelani Turner-Williams357 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App