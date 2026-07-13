Boosie Badazz Takes Legal Action After Spending $600,000 on Failed Effort to Secure Trump Pardon

Boosie Badazz is crying foul after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a presidential pardon, only to come up empty-handed.
As detailed in an extensive report from Jasmine Wright and Taylor Giorno for NOTUS, Boosie is pursuing legal action against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, of JM Burkman & Associates, after he forked over $600,000.
In short, Boosie is arguing that this exorbitant fee was paid under the assumption that it would likely lead to the pardon in question becoming a sure thing, with the My Deepest Thoughts artist quoted in Monday’s report as saying that the two men “were talking like they had Trump on speed dial.”
It’s further alleged that the apparent duo, described as “far-right” lobbyists, told Boosie’s legal team at the top of this year that the pardon was in the bag, only for that to quickly be proven to not be the case.
Boosie has made headlines in recent years for his public efforts to get the attention of the Trump administration, including in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s second presidential election win in November 2024.
“Can you pardon me on my fed case?” Boosie asked in an X post at the time. “I’m a non-violent felon.”
Then, in January 2025, Boosie again pleaded his case, arguing that he had been “targeted.”
Fast forward to October of last year, and Boosie had hired Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl. As Complex’s Shawn Setaro pointed out at the time, Burkman and Wohl were previously convicted of having targeted predominantly Black areas in multiple states with tens of thousands of robocalls featuring false voting information.
Cited in the new NOTUS report is what the publication says is a contract signed by Boosie and Burkman. In it, it’s said that the consultants “shall refund $300,000 to the client” should “a full presidential pardon for the matter” not be secured.
JM Burkman & Associates, however, are disputing the existence of a $300,000 refund agreement, as well as defending the effort they claim was put forth in trying to secure the pardon.
Complex has reached out to legal reps for both sides for comment. This story may be updated. In an X post this weekend, Boosie predicted that his “new lawsuit [in] court” would be “national news” come Monday.