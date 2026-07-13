Boosie Badazz Takes Legal Action After Spending $600,000 on Failed Effort to Secure Trump Pardon

Boosie Badazz is crying foul after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to secure a presidential pardon, only to come up empty-handed.

As detailed in an extensive report from Jasmine Wright and Taylor Giorno for NOTUS, Boosie is pursuing legal action against Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, of JM Burkman & Associates, after he forked over $600,000.

In short, Boosie is arguing that this exorbitant fee was paid under the assumption that it would likely lead to the pardon in question becoming a sure thing, with the My Deepest Thoughts artist quoted in Monday’s report as saying that the two men “were talking like they had Trump on speed dial.”

It’s further alleged that the apparent duo, described as “far-right” lobbyists, told Boosie’s legal team at the top of this year that the pardon was in the bag, only for that to quickly be proven to not be the case.

Boosie has made headlines in recent years for his public efforts to get the attention of the Trump administration, including in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s second presidential election win in November 2024.