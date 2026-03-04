In a now-deleted tweet, Boosie reposted a news post from SayCheeseTV that reads, “China scientists have successfully used stem cells to reverse type 1 and type 2 diabetes in humans. Stem cells are helping some Type 1 patients make insulin naturally. No injections, no pumps — just your body doing the work.”

Boosie Badazz wants to ask his parole officer if he can go to China to seek out a viral diabetes treatment.

Boosie, who’s been dealing with diabetes for a large part of his life, responded to the post with a desperate plea to his fans. “CAN SOMEONE CALL MY ASSISTANT” he wrote, providing what’s presumably their phone number afterward. “If U can get me THIS DONE SO I CAN ASK MY PO N JUDGE FOR PERMISSION TO GO TO CHINA.”

The breakthrough that the post seems to reference is traced back to 2024, when the American Medical Journal shared a story about a 25-year-old woman with Type 1 diabetes undergoing a stem-cell therapy that let her produce her own insulin. According to the platform, the experimental treatment enabled her to remain insulin-free for over a year since the procedure was conducted.

This is apparently the first case where a Type 1 diabetes patient maintained insulin production through stem cell therapy over an extended peridot — so the fact that it’s come up again two years later is quite odd.

In other Boosie-related news, the rapper denied claims that he exploited the death of a Southern University student named Caleb Wilson to promote an event that he was involved with. Boosie promoted his Boosie Bash by announcing that he was establishing a memorial scholarship for Wilson, who died because of an off-campus hazing incident.

Boosie’s promo made Louisiana attorney general Liz Murill take legal action against him for allegedly exploiting Wilson, leading him to post a lengthy, all-caps post criticizing the lawsuit.