Music

Boosie Badazz Seeks Permission to Go to China for Alleged Diabetes Cure: 'Someone Call My Assistant'

The 43-year-old rapper is seeking a potential diabetes treatment.

Boosie Badazz
(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Wynn Records)

Boosie Badazz wants to ask his parole officer if he can go to China to seek out a viral diabetes treatment.

In a now-deleted tweet, Boosie reposted a news post from SayCheeseTV that reads, “China scientists have successfully used stem cells to reverse type 1 and type 2 diabetes in humans. Stem cells are helping some Type 1 patients make insulin naturally. No injections, no pumps — just your body doing the work.”

Boosie, who’s been dealing with diabetes for a large part of his life, responded to the post with a desperate plea to his fans. “CAN SOMEONE CALL MY ASSISTANT” he wrote, providing what’s presumably their phone number afterward. “If U can get me THIS DONE SO I CAN ASK MY PO N JUDGE FOR PERMISSION TO GO TO CHINA.”

The breakthrough that the post seems to reference is traced back to 2024, when the American Medical Journal shared a story about a 25-year-old woman with Type 1 diabetes undergoing a stem-cell therapy that let her produce her own insulin. According to the platform, the experimental treatment enabled her to remain insulin-free for over a year since the procedure was conducted.

This is apparently the first case where a Type 1 diabetes patient maintained insulin production through stem cell therapy over an extended peridot — so the fact that it’s come up again two years later is quite odd.

In other Boosie-related news, the rapper denied claims that he exploited the death of a Southern University student named Caleb Wilson to promote an event that he was involved with. Boosie promoted his Boosie Bash by announcing that he was establishing a memorial scholarship for Wilson, who died because of an off-campus hazing incident.

Boosie’s promo made Louisiana attorney general Liz Murill take legal action against him for allegedly exploiting Wilson, leading him to post a lengthy, all-caps post criticizing the lawsuit.

"JUST GOT OUT THE HOSPITAL. I'M GOOD, JUST CHECKED MYSELF OUT. I LET THIS LADY GET THE BEST OF ME WITH THIS BULLSHIT ASS LAWSUIT N GOT ME SICK," he wrote. "SHIT JUST WRONG N EVIL [what] SHE'S DOING. DEFINITELY WILL ADD THIS TO MY LAWSUIT."

Related Stories

Boosie Badazz
Music

Boosie Badazz Issued Warrant in Texas for Unpaid Chauffeur Bill

He allegedly didn't pay for two days of chauffeur services in Travis County.

Trey Alston725 days ago
Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz 'Confident' He'll Avoid Prison Time in Gun Case: 'I'm Chin Up, Chest High'

"It's still up to the judge," Boosie said.

Trace William Cowen308 days ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Boosie performs in concert during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.
Music

Gunfire Erupts at Boosie Badazz Concert, Two People Critically Injured

Two victims are in critical condition following the event, where Boosie was performing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams556 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App