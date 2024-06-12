Bhad Bhabie Briefly Detained After Being Mistaken for Robbery Suspect

Bhad Bhabie was mistakenly identified as a robbery suspect and detained by police earlier this week.

On Tuesday, June 11, the rapper and first-time mother, whose real name is Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli, experienced a terrifying moment when police surrounded her at a 76 gas station in Woodland Hills, California. According to TMZ, the incident turned out to be a "false alarm." Bregoli was driving her Mercedes, which matched the description of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a burglary on the 4500 block of Winnetka Circle. Despite the confusion, Bregoli and her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, cooperated with the police. Videos from the incident show them calmly speaking with officers and providing their business cards.

The 21-year-old shared a statement about the incident on Instagram.

"Yesterday we got pulled over by LAPD," she wrote on Instagram Stories Wednesday. "They eventually released us and explained they were looking for a similar vehicle that matched the description of a car involved in criminal activity. We are okay but a bit shaken up. Luckily my daughter was not in the vehicle at the time."

Bregoli recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Kali Love, in March.