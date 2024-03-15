Bhad Bhabie Gives Birth, Shares Photo of Baby Girl

Bhad Bhabie officially announced her pregnancy in December shortly after she was spotted by fans and paparazzi sporting a baby bump in public. She later revealed that she was expecting a baby girl, sharing a photo of her gender reveal party on her Instagram showing her sitting on a motorcycle alongside pink smoke.

Last month, she hosted a Valentine's Day-themed baby shower. As for the name Kali Love, she told People that it doesn't have any particular meaning behind it.

"The name doesn't really have any specific meaning, it's just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them," Bhabie said. "I thought that Love went good with Kali." At the time she expressed excitement over her pregnancy, but said she was also "very tired" and "very over being pregnant."

More recently, her entourage was seen getting into a physical altercation while having dinner in West Hollywood. According to her representatives, her boyfriend Le Vaughn argued with two women after they appeared to be filming a video of Bad Bhabie. "Danielle was just trying to have a relaxing dinner with her friends as she is very pregnant," the rep said. "The issue was that these drunk women were filming Danielle and her party and then started yelling stuff at them."