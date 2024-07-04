Bebe Rexha unexpectedly aired out her frustrations with the music industry on social media earlier this week.
On Tuesday morning, the singer-songwriter, who had credits for Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and more, hit the roof on no one in particular, but promised on X that she "could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry."
"I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time," the Warner Records signee wrote. "I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry."
In another tweet, Rexha was adamant that "things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly."
Although the "I'm Good (Blue)" singer didn't specify what she wants those changes to be, she responded to some fans who expressed concern for her.
Later, Rexha said that her posts aren't "just coming from a place of anger," but "sadness." "I'm sitting in my hotel room in London crying my eyes out," she added, having recently performed at London Pride. "I've felt hopeless for the longest time. I've been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."
At the conclusion of her flurry of posts, Rexha shared that she's "working through these issues and fighting for what I deserve" and that "many news outlets have asked for an interview."
"If you want to write about me please support my new music. Thank you again. Love you," she signed off.
Last month, Rexha released "I'm the Drama," which she also performed at this year's Coachella. The show came just weeks before Rexha slammed G-Eazy, calling him an "ungrateful loser" after he asked her to shoot social content with him. If Rexha is willing to call him out, who knows which other artists she might be prepared to take down.