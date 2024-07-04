Bebe Rexha unexpectedly aired out her frustrations with the music industry on social media earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, the singer-songwriter, who had credits for Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, Selena Gomez and more, hit the roof on no one in particular, but promised on X that she "could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry."

"I AM frustrated. I Have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time," the Warner Records signee wrote. "I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry."