Music

Zara Larsson Sings Jeremih's 'Birthday Sex' For 'Midnight Sun' Turning One

The Swedish pop singer marked the first anniversary of her fifth studio album with a cover.

Zara Larsson performs onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Key Takeaways

  • Zara Larsson posted a cover of Jeremih's "Birthday Sex" to mark the first anniversary of her fifth studio album, Midnight Sun.
  • ‘Midnight Sun’ arrived Sept. 26, 2025, through Sommer House/Epic Records.
  • The album earned Zara Larsson her first Grammy nomination, for Best Dance/Pop Recording, plus a Swedish Grammis nomination for Arets Pop 2026.
  • Larsson extended the campaign with ‘Midnight Sun: Girls Trip,’ a remix companion released May 1 featuring Shakira, PinkPantheress, and Robyn.

Zara Larsson is toasting her album with someone else's song. On Saturday (Sept. 26), the singer posted a video of herself performing Jeremih's "Birthday Sex" to mark Midnight Sun reaching its first birthday.

Midnight Sun, Larsson's fifth studio album, arrived Sept. 26, 2025 through Sommer House/Epic Records.

The record — a mix of electropop, dance-pop, and drum and bass — followed singles "Pretty Ugly" in April 2025, the title track in June, and "Crush" in August. Larsson built it with producers including MNEK, ASAP P on the Boards, Helena Gao, Margo XS, Jon Shave, and Zhone.

"Midnight Sun" earned Larsson her first Grammy nomination, for Best Dance/Pop Recording. The album also picked up a Swedish Grammis nomination for Arets Pop 2026.

Larsson kept the campaign alive into this year with Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, a remix companion released May 1 with Shakira, PinkPantheress, and Robyn among the collaborators.

Shop Zara Larsson vinyl on Complex.

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