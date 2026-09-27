Zara Larsson Sings Jeremih's 'Birthday Sex' For 'Midnight Sun' Turning One

Zara Larsson is toasting her album with someone else's song. On Saturday (Sept. 26), the singer posted a video of herself performing Jeremih's "Birthday Sex" to mark Midnight Sun reaching its first birthday.

The record — a mix of electropop, dance-pop, and drum and bass — followed singles "Pretty Ugly" in April 2025, the title track in June, and "Crush" in August. Larsson built it with producers including MNEK, ASAP P on the Boards, Helena Gao, Margo XS, Jon Shave, and Zhone.

"Midnight Sun" earned Larsson her first Grammy nomination, for Best Dance/Pop Recording. The album also picked up a Swedish Grammis nomination for Arets Pop 2026.

Larsson kept the campaign alive into this year with Midnight Sun: Girls Trip, a remix companion released May 1 with Shakira, PinkPantheress, and Robyn among the collaborators.