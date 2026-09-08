Minou Itseli Portrait

Minou Itseli

Joined July 2020 | 41 posts
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Latest Stories

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Ayra Starr Has Nothing Left To Prove

The Nigerian pop chanteuse, who will headline the NFL London halftime show on Oct. 11, sits down with Mimi The Music Blogger to talk about the making of her new album, ‘Starrgirl’, finding self-acceptance, and the freedom to simply be.

Minou Itseli21 days ago
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Inside Les Flammes: A Celebration Of France’s Thriving Black Music Scene

Mimi The Music Blogger flew out to Paris for Les Flammes’ 2025 award show ceremony—the only one in the country that gives a spotlight to Black music artists—and got to talk to one of its founders, Tom Brunet.

Minou Itseli477 days ago
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Will Smith 2.0

The Hollywood star gets real with Mimi The Music Blogger about seeing life through a new lens.

Minou Itseli529 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

25 UK Rappers To Watch In 2025

The brightest rap talents you need to know now.

Minou Itseli535 days ago
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The Latin Grammys Through The Lens Of J Noa, Luck Ra & The Prodigiez

Mimi The Music Blogger flew out to Miami for the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards to delve into a music scene that could teach many others around the world a thing or two.

Minou Itseli637 days ago
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Shay’s Sweet Paris Shutdown

Mimi The Music Blogger went to Paris for 24 hours to witness the rapper in her element.

Minou Itseli660 days ago
KSI / Image via Lisa Wilkinson

UK Rap Needs Fixing.

No, UK rap isn’t dead. But it is in a state of flux that can only be resolved if certain things are implemented...

Minou Itseli697 days ago
A person wearing a camo beanie and a black and white varsity jacket holds a large stack of money to their ear like a phone. Their hand has tattoos

Does Central Cee Have What It Takes To Reach G.O.A.T Status?

The Complex UK music team weigh up what Cench will need to do to become one of the GREATEST rappers of all time—both at home and abroad.

Minou Itseli827 days ago
Music artist in a black shirt and cap posing for the camera

How DJ Ace Became A Key Player In The World Of R&B

The London-born DJ and all-round champion of R&amp;B talks with Complex UK about the future of the sound—and his exciting plans to help it get there.

Minou Itseli863 days ago
Collage of various music-related items featuring artist Maniz Malone, including album covers, photos, and handwritten notes

How Marnz Malone Became One Of UK Music’s Hottest Prospects—From Jail

Co-signed by the likes of Central Cee, Potter Payper and Stormzy, Jamaica-via-Birmingham rapper Marnz Malone has become one of UK rap’s hottest names—and all from behind bars. We caught up with him over the phone to talk about the whirlwind couple of years he’s had.

Minou Itseli910 days ago
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First Impressions Of Potter Payper’s ‘Thanks For Hating’ Mixtape

The Complex UK music team share their thoughts on the recent MOBO Award winner’s latest outing.

Minou Itseli937 days ago

UK Rappers To Watch In 2024

24 of the brightest new talents you should know right now.

Minou Itseli941 days ago

24 Hours In Paris With Usher

After one of his recent ‘Rendez-Vous Á Paris’ shows, we sat down with the star to discuss the next chapter in his already illustrious book.

Minou Itseli1080 days ago

Live From London: All Hail Queen Bey

Beyoncé brings her ‘Renaissance’ tour to London in style, and what a momentous night it was.

Minou Itseli1206 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2023

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Minou Itseli1325 days ago
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Meet Bellah, Princess Of UK R&B

Meet Bellah, Princess Of UK R&B

Since 2019, Bellah has been consistently giving us heat. Her time to shine is now.

Minou Itseli1456 days ago
The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap's Early Reign

Cold Roads: The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap’s Early Reign

And what a time it was.

Minou Itseli1499 days ago
ella mai heart on my sleeve interview

Ella Mai’s New Dawn

In one of her most in-depth interviews since her return, we talk to the Grammy-nominated artist about her upcoming album, the current state of British R&amp;B, and

Minou Itseli1632 days ago

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