Minou Itseli
Latest Stories
Ayra Starr Has Nothing Left To Prove
The Nigerian pop chanteuse, who will headline the NFL London halftime show on Oct. 11, sits down with Mimi The Music Blogger to talk about the making of her new album, ‘Starrgirl’, finding self-acceptance, and the freedom to simply be.
Inside Les Flammes: A Celebration Of France’s Thriving Black Music Scene
Mimi The Music Blogger flew out to Paris for Les Flammes’ 2025 award show ceremony—the only one in the country that gives a spotlight to Black music artists—and got to talk to one of its founders, Tom Brunet.
Will Smith 2.0
The Hollywood star gets real with Mimi The Music Blogger about seeing life through a new lens.
25 UK Rappers To Watch In 2025
The brightest rap talents you need to know now.
The Latin Grammys Through The Lens Of J Noa, Luck Ra & The Prodigiez
Mimi The Music Blogger flew out to Miami for the 2024 Latin Grammy Awards to delve into a music scene that could teach many others around the world a thing or two.
Shay’s Sweet Paris Shutdown
Mimi The Music Blogger went to Paris for 24 hours to witness the rapper in her element.
UK Rap Needs Fixing.
No, UK rap isn’t dead. But it is in a state of flux that can only be resolved if certain things are implemented...
Does Central Cee Have What It Takes To Reach G.O.A.T Status?
The Complex UK music team weigh up what Cench will need to do to become one of the GREATEST rappers of all time—both at home and abroad.
How DJ Ace Became A Key Player In The World Of R&B
The London-born DJ and all-round champion of R&B talks with Complex UK about the future of the sound—and his exciting plans to help it get there.
How Marnz Malone Became One Of UK Music’s Hottest Prospects—From Jail
Co-signed by the likes of Central Cee, Potter Payper and Stormzy, Jamaica-via-Birmingham rapper Marnz Malone has become one of UK rap’s hottest names—and all from behind bars. We caught up with him over the phone to talk about the whirlwind couple of years he’s had.
First Impressions Of Potter Payper’s ‘Thanks For Hating’ Mixtape
The Complex UK music team share their thoughts on the recent MOBO Award winner’s latest outing.
UK Rappers To Watch In 2024
24 of the brightest new talents you should know right now.
24 Hours In Paris With Usher
After one of his recent ‘Rendez-Vous Á Paris’ shows, we sat down with the star to discuss the next chapter in his already illustrious book.
Live From London: All Hail Queen Bey
Beyoncé brings her ‘Renaissance’ tour to London in style, and what a momentous night it was.
23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023
For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.
Meet Bellah, Princess Of UK R&B
Since 2019, Bellah has been consistently giving us heat. Her time to shine is now.
Cold Roads: The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap’s Early Reign
And what a time it was.
Ella Mai’s New Dawn
In one of her most in-depth interviews since her return, we talk to the Grammy-nominated artist about her upcoming album, the current state of British R&B, and