Diddy's Former Head of Security Roger Bonds Addresses Cassie Lawsuit Which Mentions Him By Name

Bonds also shared a since-deleted post with pictures of himself and Cassie over the years with a caption that read, "IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET , Nothing matters now but FAMILY."

In her lawsuit, Cassie stated Bonds was a witness to Diddy allegedly stomping on her in 2009 after he found out she spoke to another music manager at a club out in L.A. She also claimed Bonds tried to intervene and stop Diddy from assaulting her.

Things are unraveling for Diddy since Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and sex trafficking. 50 Cent appeared to show sympathy for Diddy after discovering that the Bad Boy Records founder was handed a second sexual assault lawsuit, stemming from an alleged encounter in 1991.

"Damn I hope he alright," 50 wrote in a caption of a screenshotted NBC News story. "If you cool with him check on him. All joke [sic] aside this is a lot."