Diddy's Former Head of Security Roger Bonds Addresses Cassie Lawsuit Which Mentions Him By Name

Diddy's former head of security, Roger Bonds, has shared his thoughts about Cassie's explosive lawsuit.
Over the weekend, Bonds took to his Instagram Story to address the lawsuit, which mentioned him by name. According to Bonds, he's sharing this message because he has daughters, and he saw some things go down between Diddy and Cassie.
"This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else," Bonds wrote. "This is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only, 1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with for yrs."
Bonds also shared a since-deleted post with pictures of himself and Cassie over the years with a caption that read, "IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET , Nothing matters now but FAMILY."
In her lawsuit, Cassie stated Bonds was a witness to Diddy allegedly stomping on her in 2009 after he found out she spoke to another music manager at a club out in L.A. She also claimed Bonds tried to intervene and stop Diddy from assaulting her.
Things are unraveling for Diddy since Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and sex trafficking. 50 Cent appeared to show sympathy for Diddy after discovering that the Bad Boy Records founder was handed a second sexual assault lawsuit, stemming from an alleged encounter in 1991.
"Damn I hope he alright," 50 wrote in a caption of a screenshotted NBC News story. "If you cool with him check on him. All joke [sic] aside this is a lot."