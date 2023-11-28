Diddy's Partnership With Charter Preparatory Schools Has Ended Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Diddy's partnership with Capital Preparatory Schools has come to an end amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations that he's been hit with.
On Tuesday, Dr. Steve Perry, the founder and head of schools for Capital Preparatory, released a statement regarding the severed partnership between the company and Diddy. According to the statement, the decision was made after a thorough evaluation that wasn't taken "lightly."
"Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs," Dr. Perry wrote in a statement shared on the school's official website." While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization's health and future."
Diddy helped launch the charter school's Harlem location back in 2016 and donated $1 million in 2021 for its Bronx location. The school decided to sever ties with the Bad Boy Records founder shortly after he announced he would be temporarily stepping down as the chairman of Revolt.
According to TMZ, Diddy's goal behind his resignation is to ensure the accusations in his private life don't mess up what Revolt has in store for the future. While Diddy won't be running the show, 50 Cent threw his name into the mix to purchase the network off his hands.
The Queens rap legend took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make his bid to take Revolt off Diddy's hands.
"👀 I'll buy that from you play boy , for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out," 50 tweeted. "I'll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends 😳 I'm serious call my phone 📱 • gunitbrands.com."