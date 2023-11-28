Diddy's Partnership With Charter Preparatory Schools Has Ended Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Diddy's partnership with Capital Preparatory Schools has come to an end amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations that he's been hit with.

On Tuesday, Dr. Steve Perry, the founder and head of schools for Capital Preparatory, released a statement regarding the severed partnership between the company and Diddy. According to the statement, the decision was made after a thorough evaluation that wasn't taken "lightly."

"Following a comprehensive evaluation, a decision has been made to end the partnership between Capital Preparatory Schools and Sean Combs," Dr. Perry wrote in a statement shared on the school's official website." While this decision was not made lightly, we firmly believe it is in the best interest of our organization's health and future."