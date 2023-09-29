From Doja Cat To Big L, Here Are 11 Rappers Who Were Accused Of Being Devil Worshippers

Complex Original

If you’ve been on the internet recently, you’d think that the devil’s chosen earthly vessel this year is Doja Cat. Leading up to the long-awaited Scarlet, the “Attention” rapper trolled her fans, haters, and everyone in between after rumors of her being a devil worshiper started swirling online earlier this year. She “confirmed” her Illuminati affiliation on Instagram. She embodied an evil spirit for her “Demons” music video. And, she got a tattoo of a bat skeleton . The rollout, despite the actual contents of the rest of the album, led to “Satanist” labeling before and after its release.





While it may seem like there’s a newfound urgency for religious redemption, there’s a long history of faith-based fear-mongering in music. Ever since a wave of Satanic Panic swept the country in the 1980s, with the rise of music genres like heavy metal and punk, the hysteria it conjured up has had lingering effects on the industry. Rapper Big L was the first hip-hop star to face the consequences of misplaced religious rage in the mid-’90s, when his song “Devil’s Son” was banned from the radio for its hardcore lyrics. Now, Doja Cat is the latest rapper to be accused of devil worship. Additionally, a slew of other artists like Three 6 Mafia, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti, have been high on the list of rappers that may have dabbled in the demonic arts. Although these artists have denied the rumors in one way or another, their music has historically been more suggestive of their interest in the occult than Doja’s ever has. And of course, they haven’t faced nearly as much backlash from the media as she has. I mean, Crunchy Black even detailed his “deal with the devil” in an interview with DJ Vlad.





Unfortunately, there’s a long catalog of artists who have been portrayed as evil based on their artistic choices. Here are 11 times the internet thought rappers were devil worshippers.